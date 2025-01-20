Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
63.36
EBIT margin
43.34
Net profit margin
41.63
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.09
Dividend per share
10.5
Cash EPS
2.6
Book value per share
98.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.4
P/CEPS
51.57
P/B
1.35
EV/EBIDTA
15.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-12.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5,735.45
Net debt / equity
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
Employee costs
-0.02
Other costs
-36.61
