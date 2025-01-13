Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9,099.99
9,099.99
9,099.99
1,200.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,339.77
-1,270.76
97.33
333.02
Net Worth
7,760.22
7,829.23
9,197.32
1,533.7
Minority Interest
Debt
569.25
572.08
574.91
5,176.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
690.07
Total Liabilities
8,329.47
8,401.31
9,772.23
7,400.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
6,437.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,108.98
2,977.83
4,254.1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
661.36
Networking Capital
4,911.29
5,120.05
5,237.51
261.89
Inventories
0
0
0
31.02
Inventory Days
0
8.54
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
173.72
Debtor Days
0
47.88
Other Current Assets
4,911.64
5,120.22
5,238.59
139.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-31.96
Creditor Days
0
8.8
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.17
-1.08
-50.03
Cash
309.2
303.44
280.62
39.93
Total Assets
8,329.47
8,401.32
9,772.23
7,400.59
