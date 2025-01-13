iifl-logo-icon 1
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Balance Sheet

83.02
(-0.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9,099.99

9,099.99

9,099.99

1,200.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,339.77

-1,270.76

97.33

333.02

Net Worth

7,760.22

7,829.23

9,197.32

1,533.7

Minority Interest

Debt

569.25

572.08

574.91

5,176.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

690.07

Total Liabilities

8,329.47

8,401.31

9,772.23

7,400.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

6,437.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,108.98

2,977.83

4,254.1

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

661.36

Networking Capital

4,911.29

5,120.05

5,237.51

261.89

Inventories

0

0

0

31.02

Inventory Days

0

8.54

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

173.72

Debtor Days

0

47.88

Other Current Assets

4,911.64

5,120.22

5,238.59

139.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-31.96

Creditor Days

0

8.8

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.17

-1.08

-50.03

Cash

309.2

303.44

280.62

39.93

Total Assets

8,329.47

8,401.32

9,772.23

7,400.59

