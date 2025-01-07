iifl-logo-icon 1
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Profit & Loss Statement

84.33
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

973.13

1,324.28

977.15

343.56

yoy growth (%)

-26.51

35.52

184.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-194.71

-38.16

-32.97

-8.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20

2.88

3.37

2.35

Operating profit

778.41

1,286.12

944.18

335.49

OPM

79.99

97.11

96.62

97.64

Depreciation

0

-379.43

-274.96

-93.21

Interest expense

-0.09

-429.07

-328.14

-115.78

Other income

2.63

9.8

6.96

2.03

Profit before tax

780.95

487.42

348.03

128.52

Taxes

-1.12

-108.59

-99.97

-14.39

Tax rate

-0.14

-22.28

-28.72

-11.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

779.83

378.82

248.06

114.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

779.83

378.82

248.06

114.13

yoy growth (%)

105.85

52.71

117.34

NPM

80.13

28.6

25.38

33.22

