Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
973.13
1,324.28
977.15
343.56
yoy growth (%)
-26.51
35.52
184.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-194.71
-38.16
-32.97
-8.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20
2.88
3.37
2.35
Operating profit
778.41
1,286.12
944.18
335.49
OPM
79.99
97.11
96.62
97.64
Depreciation
0
-379.43
-274.96
-93.21
Interest expense
-0.09
-429.07
-328.14
-115.78
Other income
2.63
9.8
6.96
2.03
Profit before tax
780.95
487.42
348.03
128.52
Taxes
-1.12
-108.59
-99.97
-14.39
Tax rate
-0.14
-22.28
-28.72
-11.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
779.83
378.82
248.06
114.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
779.83
378.82
248.06
114.13
yoy growth (%)
105.85
52.71
117.34
NPM
80.13
28.6
25.38
33.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.