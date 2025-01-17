Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
National Highways Infra Trust
NHIT
130.9
|11.46
|17,176.71
|513.5
|0
|759.33
|137.13
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
122
|13.8
|16,093.45
|236.58
|0
|524.03
|96.44
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.63
|8.89
|12,102.76
|338.43
|2.24
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.29
|9.18
|7,574.83
|179.83
|3.6
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
113.98
|16.02
|5,016.72
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
