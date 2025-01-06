Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
780.95
487.42
348.03
128.52
Depreciation
0
-379.43
-274.96
-93.21
Tax paid
-1.12
-108.59
-99.97
-14.39
Working capital
-17.85
215.2
609.77
Other operating items
Operating
761.98
214.59
582.87
Capital expenditure
-7,226.18
113.02
5,199.73
Free cash flow
-6,464.19
327.61
5,782.6
Equity raised
8,232.32
545.48
669.67
Investing
4,254.1
0
0
Financing
5,171.73
10,173.68
10,343.59
Dividends paid
682.5
169.68
70.52
20.97
Net in cash
11,876.46
11,216.45
16,866.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.