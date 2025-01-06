iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Cash Flow Statement

85.05
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Powergrid Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

780.95

487.42

348.03

128.52

Depreciation

0

-379.43

-274.96

-93.21

Tax paid

-1.12

-108.59

-99.97

-14.39

Working capital

-17.85

215.2

609.77

Other operating items

Operating

761.98

214.59

582.87

Capital expenditure

-7,226.18

113.02

5,199.73

Free cash flow

-6,464.19

327.61

5,782.6

Equity raised

8,232.32

545.48

669.67

Investing

4,254.1

0

0

Financing

5,171.73

10,173.68

10,343.59

Dividends paid

682.5

169.68

70.52

20.97

Net in cash

11,876.46

11,216.45

16,866.38

Powergrid Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.