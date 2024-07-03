iifl-logo-icon 1
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Quarterly Results

84.33
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

319.96

315.58

314.2

319.25

318.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

319.96

315.58

314.2

319.25

318.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.07

11.1

12.48

10.1

7.46

Total Income

329.04

326.68

326.68

329.35

325.63

Total Expenditure

187.84

22.26

-70.49

20.11

-133.21

PBIDT

141.2

304.42

397.17

309.24

458.84

Interest

11.54

11.52

11.68

11.7

11.59

PBDT

129.66

292.9

385.49

297.54

447.24

Depreciation

79.84

78.92

78.72

79.17

79.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.71

5.33

3.69

4.85

4.76

Deferred Tax

-34.63

7.66

34.33

6.97

47.77

Reported Profit After Tax

79.74

200.99

268.76

206.55

315.52

Minority Interest After NP

-20.8

8.04

16.46

7.95

26.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

100.54

192.95

252.3

198.6

289.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

100.54

192.95

252.3

198.6

289.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.1

2.12

2.77

2.18

3.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

3

0

0

3

Equity

9,099.99

9,099.99

9,099.99

9,099.99

9,099.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

44.13

96.46

126.4

96.86

144.21

PBDTM(%)

40.52

92.81

122.68

93.19

140.56

PATM(%)

24.92

63.68

85.53

64.69

99.16

QUICKLINKS FOR Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

