Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
319.96
315.58
314.2
319.25
318.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
319.96
315.58
314.2
319.25
318.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.07
11.1
12.48
10.1
7.46
Total Income
329.04
326.68
326.68
329.35
325.63
Total Expenditure
187.84
22.26
-70.49
20.11
-133.21
PBIDT
141.2
304.42
397.17
309.24
458.84
Interest
11.54
11.52
11.68
11.7
11.59
PBDT
129.66
292.9
385.49
297.54
447.24
Depreciation
79.84
78.92
78.72
79.17
79.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.71
5.33
3.69
4.85
4.76
Deferred Tax
-34.63
7.66
34.33
6.97
47.77
Reported Profit After Tax
79.74
200.99
268.76
206.55
315.52
Minority Interest After NP
-20.8
8.04
16.46
7.95
26.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
100.54
192.95
252.3
198.6
289.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
100.54
192.95
252.3
198.6
289.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.1
2.12
2.77
2.18
3.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
3
0
0
3
Equity
9,099.99
9,099.99
9,099.99
9,099.99
9,099.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.13
96.46
126.4
96.86
144.21
PBDTM(%)
40.52
92.81
122.68
93.19
140.56
PATM(%)
24.92
63.68
85.53
64.69
99.16
