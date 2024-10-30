|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 12-Nov-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|We wish to inform that the Board of Directors ofPOWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Limited (PUTL/Company) - the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) in its meeting held today i.e. October 23, 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Chief Financial Officer of PUTL - Investment Manager of POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT).
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Chief Executive Officer of Investment Manager of POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) .
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Limited, the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, to inter alia consider and approve the following:i. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Results of PGInvIT for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023, subject to limited review by Statutory Auditors of PGInvIT; andii. Declaration of distribution to unitholders of PGInvIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.We further wish to inform that the Record Date for the purpose of proposed distribution, if declared, will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Further, the trading window for trading & dealing in units of PGInvIT which has been closed from Sunday, December 31, 2023 for Designated Persons in terms of the Policy on Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Dealing in Units by the Parties to PGInvIT, shall remain closed upto Friday, January 26, 2024 and open on Saturday, January 27, 2024.Kindly take the above information on record.. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of proposed Distribution, if declared, will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 30/01/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.