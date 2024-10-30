To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding We wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Limited, the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, to inter alia consider and approve the following:i. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Results of PGInvIT for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023, subject to limited review by Statutory Auditors of PGInvIT; andii. Declaration of distribution to unitholders of PGInvIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.We further wish to inform that the Record Date for the purpose of proposed distribution, if declared, will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Further, the trading window for trading & dealing in units of PGInvIT which has been closed from Sunday, December 31, 2023 for Designated Persons in terms of the Policy on Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Dealing in Units by the Parties to PGInvIT, shall remain closed upto Friday, January 26, 2024 and open on Saturday, January 27, 2024.Kindly take the above information on record.. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of proposed Distribution, if declared, will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 30/01/2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)