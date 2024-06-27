|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice convening Third Annual Meeting and Annual Report for financialyear 2023-24 of POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust. POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Jun 26, 2024 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2024) POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 26/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.