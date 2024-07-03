iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Highways InvIT Share Price

112.67
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:53 PM

  • Open114.3
  • Day's High114.3
  • 52 Wk High118.88
  • Prev. Close112.26
  • Day's Low111.01
  • 52 Wk Low 101.1
  • Turnover (lac)124.05
  • P/E15.88
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value119.83
  • EPS7.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,990.59
  • Div. Yield0
Bharat Highways InvIT KEY RATIOS

Bharat Highways InvIT Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.2

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

Indus Infra Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

Indus Infra Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.52%

Institutions: 27.51%

Non-Institutions: 57.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Highways InvIT FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,376.15

0

187.79

187.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

589.24

0

402.41

339.55

Net Worth

4,965.39

0

590.2

527.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

120.69

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

120.69

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

7.93

View Annually Results

Bharat Highways InvIT Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Highways InvIT

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pradeep Kumar Malhotra

Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Director

Jayashree Vijay Ranade

Director

Baljinder Kaur Mandal

Director

Jayakumar S. Pillai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohnish Dutta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Highways InvIT

Summary

Bharat Highways InvIT was established on 16th June 2022 as an irrevocable trust pursuant to the Trust Deed under provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust is registered as an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust with SEBI dated 3rd August 2022. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Trust Deed dated December 8, 2022, Lokesh Builders Private Limited was inducted as the new sponsor of the InvIT, replacing G R Infraprojects Limited. Bharat Highways is an Infrastructure Investment Trust established to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India and to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations. The Sponsor is a Private Company, Limited by Shares, and an entity forming part of the GR Group. Currently the assets are owned by GRIL, an associate of the sponsor. GRIL is the flagship entity of GR Group and is engaged in integrated road engineering, procurement and construction in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 16 states in India and more than 100 road construction projects executed since 2006. The GR Group carries out its operations through GRIL and other entities primarily in three categories: (i) civil construction activities, under which it provides EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a BOT basis, including under annuity and HAM; and (iii) manufacturing activities, under which GRIL processes bitumen, manufactures thermoplast
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indus Infra Trust share price today?

The Indus Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Infra Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Infra Trust is ₹4990.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indus Infra Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Indus Infra Trust is 15.88 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indus Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Infra Trust is ₹101.1 and ₹118.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indus Infra Trust?

Indus Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.94%, 6 Month at 5.93%, 3 Month at -0.68% and 1 Month at -2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indus Infra Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Indus Infra Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 15.00 %
Institutions - 27.52 %
Public - 57.48 %

