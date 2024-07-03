Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹114.3
Prev. Close₹112.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹124.05
Day's High₹114.3
Day's Low₹111.01
52 Week's High₹118.88
52 Week's Low₹101.1
Book Value₹119.83
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,990.59
P/E15.88
EPS7.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,376.15
0
187.79
187.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
589.24
0
402.41
339.55
Net Worth
4,965.39
0
590.2
527.34
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
120.69
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
120.69
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
7.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pradeep Kumar Malhotra
Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Director
Jayashree Vijay Ranade
Director
Baljinder Kaur Mandal
Director
Jayakumar S. Pillai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohnish Dutta
Summary
Bharat Highways InvIT was established on 16th June 2022 as an irrevocable trust pursuant to the Trust Deed under provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust is registered as an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust with SEBI dated 3rd August 2022. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Trust Deed dated December 8, 2022, Lokesh Builders Private Limited was inducted as the new sponsor of the InvIT, replacing G R Infraprojects Limited. Bharat Highways is an Infrastructure Investment Trust established to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of infrastructure assets in India and to carry on the activities of an infrastructure investment trust, as permissible under the SEBI InvIT Regulations. The Sponsor is a Private Company, Limited by Shares, and an entity forming part of the GR Group. Currently the assets are owned by GRIL, an associate of the sponsor. GRIL is the flagship entity of GR Group and is engaged in integrated road engineering, procurement and construction in design and construction of various road/highway projects across 16 states in India and more than 100 road construction projects executed since 2006. The GR Group carries out its operations through GRIL and other entities primarily in three categories: (i) civil construction activities, under which it provides EPC services; (ii) development of roads, highways on a BOT basis, including under annuity and HAM; and (iii) manufacturing activities, under which GRIL processes bitumen, manufactures thermoplast
The Indus Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Infra Trust is ₹4990.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indus Infra Trust is 15.88 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Infra Trust is ₹101.1 and ₹118.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indus Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 8.94%, 6 Month at 5.93%, 3 Month at -0.68% and 1 Month at -2.03%.
