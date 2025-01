Dividend 6 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024 2.2 2.2 Final

Declared Distribution of INR 2.20/- per unit to all Unitholders of Bharat Highways InvIT as per details provided below: Distribution Per Unit Amount in INR Distribution as Interest 1.66 Distribution as Dividend 0.30 Distribution as Return of Capital 0.19 Distribution as Other Income 0.05 Total Distribution per unit 2.20

Dividend 13 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 3 3 Final

Declared Distribution of INR 3.00/- per unit to all Unitholders of Bharat Highways InvIT as per details provided below: Distribution Per Unit Amount in INR Distribution as Interest 0.72 Distribution as Dividend 2.28 Total Distribution per unit 3.00

Dividend 28 May 2024 31 May 2024 31 May 2024 3 3 Final