Bharat Highways InvIT Balance Sheet

113.85
(0.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Highways InvIT

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,376.15

0

187.79

187.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

589.24

0

402.41

339.55

Net Worth

4,965.39

0

590.2

527.34

Minority Interest

Debt

484.66

2.55

4,679.27

3,710.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

186.23

222.42

Total Liabilities

5,450.05

2.55

5,455.7

4,460.19

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,940.93

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

38.92

96.38

Networking Capital

3,461.74

2.54

4,915.89

4,091.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

22.68

34.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3,502.58

7.8

5,012.83

4,636.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.95

0

-104.01

-513.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-39.89

-5.26

-15.61

-66.2

Cash

47.39

0.01

500.88

272.42

Total Assets

5,450.06

2.55

5,455.69

4,460.2

