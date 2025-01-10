Bharat Highways InvIT Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,376.15
0
187.79
187.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
589.24
0
402.41
339.55
Net Worth
4,965.39
0
590.2
527.34
Minority Interest
Debt
484.66
2.55
4,679.27
3,710.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
186.23
222.42
Total Liabilities
5,450.05
2.55
5,455.7
4,460.19
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,940.93
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
38.92
96.38
Networking Capital
3,461.74
2.54
4,915.89
4,091.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
22.68
34.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,502.58
7.8
5,012.83
4,636.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.95
0
-104.01
-513.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-39.89
-5.26
-15.61
-66.2
Cash
47.39
0.01
500.88
272.42
Total Assets
5,450.06
2.55
5,455.69
4,460.2
