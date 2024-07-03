Bharat Highways InvIT Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
156.01
127.15
120.69
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
156.01
127.15
120.69
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.25
64.14
7.93
0
0
Total Income
171.25
191.29
128.62
0
0
Total Expenditure
36.52
47.15
83.58
0.11
0.12
PBIDT
134.73
144.13
45.05
-0.11
-0.12
Interest
28.34
28.19
24.69
0.17
0.06
PBDT
106.39
115.95
20.36
-0.28
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.19
4.88
4.91
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.88
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
104.32
111.08
15.45
-0.28
-0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
104.32
111.08
15.45
-0.28
-0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
104.32
111.08
15.45
-0.28
-0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.36
2.51
4.85
0
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4,376.15
4,376.15
4,376.15
4,376.15
187.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
86.35
113.35
37.32
0
0
PBDTM(%)
68.19
91.19
16.86
0
0
PATM(%)
66.86
87.36
12.8
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.