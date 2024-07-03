iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Highways InvIT Quarterly Results

113.65
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

156.01

127.15

120.69

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

156.01

127.15

120.69

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.25

64.14

7.93

0

0

Total Income

171.25

191.29

128.62

0

0

Total Expenditure

36.52

47.15

83.58

0.11

0.12

PBIDT

134.73

144.13

45.05

-0.11

-0.12

Interest

28.34

28.19

24.69

0.17

0.06

PBDT

106.39

115.95

20.36

-0.28

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.19

4.88

4.91

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.88

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

104.32

111.08

15.45

-0.28

-0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

104.32

111.08

15.45

-0.28

-0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

104.32

111.08

15.45

-0.28

-0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.36

2.51

4.85

0

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4,376.15

4,376.15

4,376.15

4,376.15

187.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

86.35

113.35

37.32

0

0

PBDTM(%)

68.19

91.19

16.86

0

0

PATM(%)

66.86

87.36

12.8

0

0

