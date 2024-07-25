|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Bharat Highways INVIT has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 25, 2024 Bharat Highways INVIT has informed regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.