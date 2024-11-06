Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of distribution Bharat Highways Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters - Declaration of distribution to Unitholders Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Bharat Highways INVIT has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue for intimation of board meeting of GR Highways Managers Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Bharat Highways InvIT Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 23 May 2024