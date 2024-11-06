|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of distribution Bharat Highways Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters - Declaration of distribution to Unitholders Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Bharat Highways INVIT has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue for intimation of board meeting of GR Highways Managers Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Bharat Highways InvIT Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting. Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024.The Board of Investment Manager of the InvIT have inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:-1. Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of InvIT along with the Auditors Reportfor the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.2. Declared Distribution of INR 3.00/- per unit to all Unitholders.
