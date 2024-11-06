iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bharat Highways InvIT Board Meeting

113.74
(-0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:59:38 AM

Bharat Hig.InvIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of distribution Bharat Highways Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters - Declaration of distribution to Unitholders Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Bharat Highways INVIT has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue for intimation of board meeting of GR Highways Managers Private Limited, the Investment Manager of Bharat Highways InvIT Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202423 May 2024
Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting. Bharat Highways INVIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024.The Board of Investment Manager of the InvIT have inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:-1. Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of InvIT along with the Auditors Reportfor the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.2. Declared Distribution of INR 3.00/- per unit to all Unitholders.

Bharat Hig.InvIT: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Highways InvIT

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.