To the Unit Holders of Bharat Highways InvIT

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bharat Highways InvIT ("the InvIT"), which

comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive

income, the Statement of Changes in Unit Holders Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, the

Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value, the Statement

of Net Distributable Cash Flows (NDCFs1) of the InvIT for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting

policies and other explanatory notes (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid

standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time including circulars, notifications,

clarifications and guidelines issued thereunder (together referred as the "InvIT Regulations") in the manner so

required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the

state of affairs of the InvIT as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash movements

and its movement of the unit holders funds for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March

31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year ended March 31,

2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs),

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further

described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the InvIT in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial

statements under the provisions of the InvIT Regulations, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in

accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 8(e) which describes the presentation / classification of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" instead

of the applicable requirements of Ind AS 32 - Financial Instruments: Presentation, in order to comply with the relevant

InvIT regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the

context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do

not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed

^-srd&eqnatter is provided in that context.

performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the

standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including those procedures performed to

address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial

statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Acquisition of subsidiaries (as described in note 3(c) and 9 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: During the year, the InvIT has acquired 100% stake in seven subsidiaries from GR Infraprojects Limited (GRID against the same, the InvIT has issued its units of 13,75,30,405 with issue price of INR 100 per unit. Further, the InvIT has entered into assignment agreement dated February 20, 2024 with for assignment of its unsecured loan receivable from above subsidiaries of INR 5,540.83 million in exchange of 5,54,08,300 units with issue price of INR 100 per unit which resulting in GRIL holding 43.56% stake in the InvIT. • Read and assessed the InvITs accounting policies with respect to acquisition accounting. The Investment manager has made evaluation of the transaction both from legal compliance and accounting perspective. Key matters for accounting evaluation include • Obtained and read through legal opinion obtained to evaluate its relationship between Sponsor and GRIL. (a) whether the acquisitions is to be considered as common control transaction which in turn involves evaluation of control and relationship between InvITs Sponsor and GRIL, • Read and evaluated the key terms of the underlying agreements applicable to the acquisitions along with the necessary approvals, as applicable, for the acquisition. (b) assessment of fair value of investment on the date of acquisition, and • Obtained managements evaluation relating to assessment of whether the acquisition is considered at fair value instead of transaction value and record difference in capital reserve. (c) accounting for difference, if any, arising between fair value of investment acquired and consideration paid. Based on the above evaluation, the Investment manager has accessed and concluded that the acquisition should be accounted as fair valuation and difference recorded as capital reserve amounting to INR 5,656.26 million. The above transaction involves significant assumptions and judgement and accordingly the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Obtained and read the fair valuation reports issued by the independent valuer engaged by the management for measuring, the assets acquired, and liabilities assumed, at fair value. Enquired valuer regarding specific reasons for difference between fair value of net assets acquired and consideration paid and also assessed the independent valuers objectivity and independence. • Involved valuation specialists to review the significant assumptions used by the independent valuer engaged by the management in arriving at the fair value of assets and liabilities acquired. • Assessed the related disclosures and compliance in the standalone financial statements regarding the acquisition.

Impairment Assessment of InvITs Interest in subsidiaries (as described in note 2.2 (h) and 3 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: As at March 31, 2024, the InvIT had investment in operational HAM assets aggregating to INR 19,409.30 million which are operated under concession agreement. • Assessed the InvITs accounting policies with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets". 1 & Qys^&r requirement of Ind AS 36 "Impairment of assets", the ma^igkment reviews at each reporting period existence of j any ^plftcators of impairment of the investments in subsidiaries and where impairment indicators exist, the investment manager estimates the recoverable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. The value in use of the underlying businesses is determined based on the discounted cash flow projections. • We obtained understanding the InvITs valuation methodology applied by the investment manager in determining the recoverable amount of its investment and obtained management assessment of the recoverable amount of the investments. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models, such as annuity, Interest rate, discount rate, future operating income and cost as well as finance cost based on investment managers view of future business prospects. • Obtained the financial model and understood the key assumptions around the cash flow forecasts like annuity, interest rate, discount rate, future operating income and cost as well as finance costs. Accordingly, the impairment of investment in operational HAM asset operated under concession arrangement was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • In performing the above procedures, we used our valuation specialists to perform an independent review of methodology and key assumptions used in the valuation. • Performed testing and sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. • Read and assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Computation and disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value under InvIT Regulations Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: The InvIT is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value pursuant to paragraph 5.2 of Chapter 4 to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) master circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS-POD-2/P/CIR/2023/115 Dated July 06, 2023 as amended including any Guideline and Circulars issued thereunder ("SEBI Circulars") which requires fair valuation of the assets. Such fair valuation has been carried out by the independent valuer appointed by the InvIT. • Read the requirements of InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. For the purpose of the above, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • Obtained understanding of the InvITs policy on the assessment and valuation methodology applied in determining the fair valuation including preparation of statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per SEBI Circulars. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the fair value is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgment, in particular with reference to assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models, such as annuity, interest rate, discount rate and future operating cost based on managements view of future business prospects. • We obtained and read the valuation report by the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used, accordingly, this is considered as a key • Obtained the fair valuation model and understood the key assumptions around the cash flow forecasts like annuity, interest rate, discount rate and future operating costs. • We tested on sample basis that the annuity receivable including interest thereon and operating cost over period of concession agreement considered in the respective fair valuation models are in agreement with Concession agreement and as certified by independent engineers appointed by Authority and other relevant supporting documents. • In performing the above procedures, we used our valuation specialists to perform an independent review of methodology and key assumptions used in the valuation. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the fair valuation model. • Read and assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Management of GR Highways Investment Manager Private Limited (the "Investment Manager") is responsible for

the other information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. The other

information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon comprises the information

included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report

thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information other than the standalone

financial statements and auditors report thereon and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information

other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon and, in doing so, consider whether such

other information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon is materially

inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to

be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement

of this other information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon, we are required

to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these

standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including

other comprehensive income, cash movements and the movement of the unit holders funds for the year ended March

31, 2024, the net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, the total returns at fair value of the InvIT and the net

distributable cash flows of the InvIT in accordance with the requirements of the InvIT Regulations; the Indian

Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(l)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as

amended), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.. This responsibility also include the design,

implementation and maintenance of adequate controls for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting

records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair

view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Investment Manager is responsible for

assessing the ability of the InvIT to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going

concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the InvIT or

to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Director of Investment Manager are also responsible for overseeing the InvITs financial reporting

process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are

free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our

opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in

accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or

error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence

the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to

fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement

resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,

intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are

appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing opinion on effectiveness of the entitys

internal controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and

related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on

the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast

significant doubt on the ability of the InvIT to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material

uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions

are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or

conditions may cause the InvIT to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events

in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the

audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our

audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical

requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may

reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most

significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are

therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes

public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not

be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to

outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the InvIT for the period from June 16, 2022 to March 31, 2023 included as comparative

financial information in the accompanying standalone financial statements have been prepared solely based on the

information as compiled by the investment Manager and approved by the Board of Directors of Investment Manager

and has not been subjected to audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by InvIT Regulations, we report that;

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief

were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

B. The Standalone Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss are in agreement with the books

of account; and

C. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

and/or any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(lXa) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended.