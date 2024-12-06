iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrem InvIT Share Price

114.25
(0.22%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.25
  • Day's High114.25
  • 52 Wk High118
  • Prev. Close114
  • Day's Low114.25
  • 52 Wk Low 111
  • Turnover (lac)57.12
  • P/E15.67
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value101.89
  • EPS7.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,978.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shrem InvIT KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

114.25

Prev. Close

114

Turnover(Lac.)

57.12

Day's High

114.25

Day's Low

114.25

52 Week's High

118

52 Week's Low

111

Book Value

101.89

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,978.89

P/E

15.67

EPS

7.29

Divi. Yield

0

Shrem InvIT Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 26 Oct, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shrem InvIT NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shrem InvIT SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 33.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shrem InvIT FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5,072.47

5,062.76

3,766.83

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-75.03

-72.42

78.47

-3.36

Net Worth

4,997.44

4,990.34

3,845.3

-3.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,952.84

1,384.33

570.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,952.84

1,384.33

570.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

82.49

49.58

16.76

View Annually Results

Shrem InvIT Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shrem InvIT

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

NITAN CHHATWAL

Independent Director

Pradeep Singh

Non Executive Director

Smita Nitan Chhatwal

Executive Director

NIKHIL PAREEK

Independent Director

Suneet K Maheswari

Independent Director

Anurag Kumar Sachan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ilaa J Udeshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shrem InvIT

Summary

Shrem InvIT was incorporated as an irrevocable Trust under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882 on December 31, 2020 and registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulation, 2014 on February 04, 2021. The Fund is settled by the Sponsor, Shrem Infra Structure Private Limited (the Sponsor), an infrastructure development company in India. The Trustee to the Fund is Axis Trustee Services Limited. Whereas, the Investment manager for the Fund is Shrem Financial Private Limited.The Fund has been formed to invest in infrastructure assets primarily being in the road sector in India. All of the Funds road projects are implemented and held through holding Companies and special purpose vehicles as listed. The trust portfolio of assets comprises 24 road project SPVs acquired by the sponsor through three companies namely, Shrem Roadways Private Limited (SRPL), Shrem Infraventure Private Limited (SIPL) and Shrem tollways Private Limited (STPL). These 3 companies were acquired by trust through sponsor on September 16, 2021.The Shrem Group was founded in 2010 by Nitan Chhatwal, and has managed diverse investments in the hospitality, health care, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. The Sponsor has set up the Trust, which is acquiring 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Shrem Infraventure Private Limited, Shrem Roadways Private Limited, and Shrem Tollway Private Limited respec
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shrem InvIT share price today?

The Shrem InvIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shrem InvIT?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrem InvIT is ₹6978.89 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shrem InvIT?

The PE and PB ratios of Shrem InvIT is 15.67 and 1.16 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shrem InvIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrem InvIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrem InvIT is ₹111 and ₹118 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shrem InvIT?

Shrem InvIT's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.70%, 3 Years at 3.10%, 1 Year at -1.51%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shrem InvIT?

The shareholding pattern of Shrem InvIT is as follows:
Promoters - 66.53 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 33.37 %

