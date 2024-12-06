SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹114.25
Prev. Close₹114
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.12
Day's High₹114.25
Day's Low₹114.25
52 Week's High₹118
52 Week's Low₹111
Book Value₹101.89
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,978.89
P/E15.67
EPS7.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5,072.47
5,062.76
3,766.83
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-75.03
-72.42
78.47
-3.36
Net Worth
4,997.44
4,990.34
3,845.3
-3.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,952.84
1,384.33
570.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,952.84
1,384.33
570.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
82.49
49.58
16.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
NITAN CHHATWAL
Independent Director
Pradeep Singh
Non Executive Director
Smita Nitan Chhatwal
Executive Director
NIKHIL PAREEK
Independent Director
Suneet K Maheswari
Independent Director
Anurag Kumar Sachan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ilaa J Udeshi
Shrem InvIT was incorporated as an irrevocable Trust under the provisions of Indian Trusts Act, 1882 on December 31, 2020 and registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulation, 2014 on February 04, 2021. The Fund is settled by the Sponsor, Shrem Infra Structure Private Limited (the Sponsor), an infrastructure development company in India. The Trustee to the Fund is Axis Trustee Services Limited. Whereas, the Investment manager for the Fund is Shrem Financial Private Limited.The Fund has been formed to invest in infrastructure assets primarily being in the road sector in India. All of the Funds road projects are implemented and held through holding Companies and special purpose vehicles as listed. The trust portfolio of assets comprises 24 road project SPVs acquired by the sponsor through three companies namely, Shrem Roadways Private Limited (SRPL), Shrem Infraventure Private Limited (SIPL) and Shrem tollways Private Limited (STPL). These 3 companies were acquired by trust through sponsor on September 16, 2021.The Shrem Group was founded in 2010 by Nitan Chhatwal, and has managed diverse investments in the hospitality, health care, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. The Sponsor has set up the Trust, which is acquiring 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Shrem Infraventure Private Limited, Shrem Roadways Private Limited, and Shrem Tollway Private Limited respec
The Shrem InvIT shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrem InvIT is ₹6978.89 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shrem InvIT is 15.67 and 1.16 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrem InvIT stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrem InvIT is ₹111 and ₹118 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Shrem InvIT's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.70%, 3 Years at 3.10%, 1 Year at -1.51%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 2.01%.
