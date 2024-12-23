iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shrem InvIT Balance Sheet

114.25
(0.22%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shrem InvIT

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5,072.47

5,062.76

3,766.83

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-75.03

-72.42

78.47

-3.36

Net Worth

4,997.44

4,990.34

3,845.3

-3.36

Minority Interest

Debt

7,398.83

6,081.71

3,193.75

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12,396.27

11,072.05

7,039.05

-3.36

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

11,503.3

10,387.1

6,663.14

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

799.21

562.43

223.07

-3.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.69

5.82

49.82

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

789.41

573.34

173.45

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.32

-2.56

-0.03

-3.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.57

-14.17

-0.17

-0.16

Cash

93.76

122.52

152.84

0

Total Assets

12,396.27

11,072.05

7,039.05

-3.35

Shrem InvIT : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shrem InvIT

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.