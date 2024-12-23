Shrem InvIT Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5,072.47
5,062.76
3,766.83
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-75.03
-72.42
78.47
-3.36
Net Worth
4,997.44
4,990.34
3,845.3
-3.36
Minority Interest
Debt
7,398.83
6,081.71
3,193.75
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,396.27
11,072.05
7,039.05
-3.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
11,503.3
10,387.1
6,663.14
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
799.21
562.43
223.07
-3.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.69
5.82
49.82
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
789.41
573.34
173.45
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.32
-2.56
-0.03
-3.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.57
-14.17
-0.17
-0.16
Cash
93.76
122.52
152.84
0
Total Assets
12,396.27
11,072.05
7,039.05
-3.35
