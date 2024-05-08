<dhhead>Independent Auditors Report</dhhead>

To,

The Unit holders of Shrem Invit

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shrem Invit ("the InvIT"), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Unit holder’s Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and the Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value, of the InvIT for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder (the "InvIT Regulation") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and any addendum thereto as defined in the Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the InvITas at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, its statement of changes in unit holder’s equity, its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value of the InvIT for the year ended March 31,2024.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities’ for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the InvIT in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statement under provisions of the InvIT Regulations and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Assessing Impairment of investments and loans in subsidiary/Associate companies Our audit procedures included the following: As at March 31, 2024 carrying values of InvIT’s investment in subsidiaries/associate amounted to Rs. 4,00,478.59 Lakhs and loans and advances is Rs. 18,936.68 lakhs. - Assessed the appropriateness of Trust’s Valuation Methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount. In making this assessment, we also evaluated the objectivity, independence and competency of specialists involved in the process; Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments/ loans by reference to the requirements under Ind AS. Management performs its impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of these investments/ loans made to their recoverable amount to determine whether impairment needs to be recognized. - We obtained and read the valuation report of the InvIT’s independent valuation expert and assessed the expert’s competence, capability and objectivity. We tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. The Assessment of Impairment loss involves management estimates and judgments includes future cash flows from the operations of the subsidiaries, discounting rate, operating expenses which are considered in assessing whether a diminution in the value of investments/ recoverability of loans is other than temporary in nature. - We have further assess assumption around key drivers of revenue projections, future cash flow, discount rate, weighted average cost of capital (WACC) that were used by expert in determining recoverable amount including consideration due to current economic and market condition. Considering the judgment involved in determination of the fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumption used in determination of fair values, this is considered as key audit matter. Refer note 2.3.(iv) for the accounting policy on impairment of investment & note 3 for investment as at March 31, 2024. - We have further performed sensitivity analysis of key assumption to understand scenarios in case change in key assumptions. - As regard loans granted to subsidiary/associate companies, we have also obtained and considered management evaluations of recoverability of loans granted to its subsidiary/associate companies. 2 Computation and disclosures as prescribed in the InvIT regulations relating to Statement of Net Assets and Total Returns at Fair Value Our audit procedures include the following- As per the provisions of InvIT Regulations, the Trust is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value which requires fair valuation of assets. For this purpose, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. The inputs to the valuation models are taken from observable markets wherever possible, but where this is not feasible, a degree of judgment is required in establishing fair values. Judgments include considerations of inputs such as weighted average cost of capital (WACC), Tax rates, Inflation rates etc. - Read the requirements of SEBI InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. - Assessed theappropriateness of independent valuer’s and management’s valuation methodology applied in determining the fair values. - Tested controls implemented by management to determine inputs for fair valuation as well as assumptions used in the fair valuation. Accordingly, the aforementioned computation and disclosures are determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. 3 Related Party transactions and Disclosures Our audit procedures include the following The InvIT has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the normal course of business. These include giving loans to SPVs, interest on such loans, investment in the financial instruments of the SPV’s and interest thereon, reimbursement of expenses incurred on behalf of such SPVs. - Obtained, read and assessed the InvIT’s Policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining necessary approvals, recording and disclosure of related party transactions, including compliance of transactions and disclosures in accordance with InvIT regulations. We have identified the accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and its disclosure as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024 and regulatory compliance thereon. - Verified on sample basis the related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other supporting documents for appropriate approval of such transactions. - Reviewed minutes of Board of Directors and relevant committee meetings in connection with transactions with related parties effected during the year by the Trust.

4. Information other than standalone financial statements and Auditor’s report thereon

The Board of Directors of Shrem Infra Investment Manager Private Limited (formerly known as Shrem Financial Private Limited) (‘Investment Manager’) is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the report of the investment manager including the annexure to the investment manager report and other information required to be given under SEBI InvIT regulations, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

5. Responsibilities of the Board of director of investment manager for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Shrem Financial Private Limited (‘Investment Manager’) is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position as at March 31, 2024, financial performance including other comprehensive income, movement of unit holder’s equity and cash flows for the year ended march 31, 2024, and its total returns at fair value and net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(1) (a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder (together referred to as the ‘InvIT Regulations’). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of InvIT Regulations for safeguarding of the assets of the InvIT and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the board of Directors of the investment manager is responsible for assessing the InvIT’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of Directors either intends to liquidate the InvIT or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of Directors of the Investment Manager is also responsible for overseeing the InvIT’s financial reporting process.

6. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Trust to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Trust to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by InvIT Regulations, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Trust so far as it appears from our examination of these books:

c) The balance sheet, and statement of profit and loss including (other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Unit holder’s Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the InvIT; and

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and/or any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

For Mukund M. Chitale & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 106655W

S. M. Chitale

Partner M. No. 111383

UDIN: 24111383BKBGPQ4623

Place: Mumbai Date: May 8, 2024