|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|3.5
|3.5
|Final
|Declared 13ft Distribution, aggregate ofRs. 3.5000 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 1.1600 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 0.9863 per Unit as Interest and Rs. 1.3537 per Unit as Retum of Capital, subject to applicable taxes, ifany.
|Dividend
|22 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|5.29
|5.29
|Final
|Declared 12th Distribution, aggregate of Rs. 5.2949 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 0. 1719 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 2.6464 per Unit as Interest and Rs . 2.4766 pa tJnit as Return of Capital, subj ect to appiicable taxes, ifany.
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|3.69
|3.69
|Final
|Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. Declared 11th Distribution, aggregate of Rs. 3.6932 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 0.1129 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 1.1621 per Unit as Interest and Rs. 2.4182 per Unit as Return of Capital, subject to applicable taxes, if any.
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|5.1
|5.1
|Final
|Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024.
