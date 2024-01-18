iifl-logo-icon 1
CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 202425 Oct 202426 Oct 20243.53.5Final
Declared 13ft Distribution, aggregate ofRs. 3.5000 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 1.1600 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 0.9863 per Unit as Interest and Rs. 1.3537 per Unit as Retum of Capital, subject to applicable taxes, ifany.
Dividend22 Jul 202430 Jul 202430 Jul 20245.295.29Final
Declared 12th Distribution, aggregate of Rs. 5.2949 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 0. 1719 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 2.6464 per Unit as Interest and Rs . 2.4766 pa tJnit as Return of Capital, subj ect to appiicable taxes, ifany.
Dividend8 May 202416 May 202416 May 20243.693.69Final
Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. Declared 11th Distribution, aggregate of Rs. 3.6932 per Unit. The distribution consists of Rs. 0.1129 per Unit as Dividend, Rs. 1.1621 per Unit as Interest and Rs. 2.4182 per Unit as Return of Capital, subject to applicable taxes, if any.
Dividend23 Jan 202431 Jan 202431 Jan 20245.15.1Final
Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024.

