|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and distribution Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and Distribution Shrem InvIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising by way of issuing units on preferential basis. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the InvIT for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 11th Distributions. To consider raising of funds by way of issuing units on preferential basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of the Board Meeting of Shrem Infra Investment Manager Private Limited.. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 31-Jan-2024. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)
