Shrem InvIT Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and distribution Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and Distribution Shrem InvIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising by way of issuing units on preferential basis. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the InvIT for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 11th Distributions. To consider raising of funds by way of issuing units on preferential basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of the Board Meeting of Shrem Infra Investment Manager Private Limited.. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 31-Jan-2024. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)

Shrem InvIT: Related News

No Record Found

