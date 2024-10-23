Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and distribution Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and Distribution Shrem InvIT has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising by way of issuing units on preferential basis. Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the InvIT for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of 11th Distributions. To consider raising of funds by way of issuing units on preferential basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Shrem Invit has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024