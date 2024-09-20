Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹119.46
Prev. Close₹100
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,167.6
Day's High₹119.46
Day's Low₹119.46
52 Week's High₹119.46
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹100.6
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,941.32
P/E13.8
EPS8.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14,477.37
0
1,370.29
1,159.77
Preference Capital
0
0
40.05
40.05
Reserves
-474.76
-29
-1,386.34
-868.4
Net Worth
14,002.61
-29
24
331.42
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
3,061.18
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3,061.18
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
12.93
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Cube Highways Trust
Summary
Cube Highways Trust has been settled on December 7, 2021 by Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors Private Limited (acting as the settlor) on the instructions of the Sponsors as a contributory irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on April 5, 2022.The Trust is an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. and Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsors), established with the objective of acquiring and operating road assets in India and registered under the InvIT Regulations. Cube Highways Trust is one of Indias leading Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the roads and highways sector and operates a group of 18 road assets with an aggregate length of 1,424 kms (6,220 lane kms) spread across 11 states.The Cube Group is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the countrys highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the Central and State Governments. The Cube Group is a 100% institutionally-owned platform backed by a diversified investor base, including ISQ Asia Aggregator Pte. Ltd., Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as Trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust) and Japan Highways International B.V. The Settler has set up Cube Highways Trust, which, has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital
The Cube Highways Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cube Highways Trust is ₹15941.32 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Cube Highways Trust is 13.8 and 1.25 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cube Highways Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cube Highways Trust is ₹100 and ₹119.46 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Cube Highways Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.46%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
