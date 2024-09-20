iifl-logo-icon 1
Cube Highways Trust Share Price

119.46
(19.46%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119.46
  • Day's High119.46
  • 52 Wk High119.46
  • Prev. Close100
  • Day's Low119.46
  • 52 Wk Low 100
  • Turnover (lac)7,167.6
  • P/E13.8
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value100.6
  • EPS8.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,941.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cube Highways Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

119.46

Prev. Close

100

Turnover(Lac.)

7,167.6

Day's High

119.46

Day's Low

119.46

52 Week's High

119.46

52 Week's Low

100

Book Value

100.6

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,941.32

P/E

13.8

EPS

8.74

Divi. Yield

0

Cube Highways Trust Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

Cube Highways Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cube Highways Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:22 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.85%

Foreign: 46.85%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 39.76%

Institutions: 39.76%

Non-Institutions: 13.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cube Highways Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14,477.37

0

1,370.29

1,159.77

Preference Capital

0

0

40.05

40.05

Reserves

-474.76

-29

-1,386.34

-868.4

Net Worth

14,002.61

-29

24

331.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

3,061.18

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3,061.18

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

12.93

0

View Annually Results

Cube Highways Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cube Highways Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cube Highways Trust

Summary

Cube Highways Trust has been settled on December 7, 2021 by Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors Private Limited (acting as the settlor) on the instructions of the Sponsors as a contributory irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on April 5, 2022.The Trust is an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. and Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsors), established with the objective of acquiring and operating road assets in India and registered under the InvIT Regulations. Cube Highways Trust is one of Indias leading Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the roads and highways sector and operates a group of 18 road assets with an aggregate length of 1,424 kms (6,220 lane kms) spread across 11 states.The Cube Group is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the countrys highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the Central and State Governments. The Cube Group is a 100% institutionally-owned platform backed by a diversified investor base, including ISQ Asia Aggregator Pte. Ltd., Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as Trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust) and Japan Highways International B.V. The Settler has set up Cube Highways Trust, which, has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital
Company FAQs

What is the Cube Highways Trust share price today?

The Cube Highways Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cube Highways Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cube Highways Trust is ₹15941.32 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cube Highways Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Cube Highways Trust is 13.8 and 1.25 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cube Highways Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cube Highways Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cube Highways Trust is ₹100 and ₹119.46 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Cube Highways Trust?

Cube Highways Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.46%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cube Highways Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Cube Highways Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 46.85 %
Institutions - 39.76 %
Public - 13.38 %

