Summary

Cube Highways Trust has been settled on December 7, 2021 by Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors Private Limited (acting as the settlor) on the instructions of the Sponsors as a contributory irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on April 5, 2022.The Trust is an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. and Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsors), established with the objective of acquiring and operating road assets in India and registered under the InvIT Regulations. Cube Highways Trust is one of Indias leading Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the roads and highways sector and operates a group of 18 road assets with an aggregate length of 1,424 kms (6,220 lane kms) spread across 11 states.The Cube Group is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the countrys highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the Central and State Governments. The Cube Group is a 100% institutionally-owned platform backed by a diversified investor base, including ISQ Asia Aggregator Pte. Ltd., Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as Trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust) and Japan Highways International B.V. The Settler has set up Cube Highways Trust, which, has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital

