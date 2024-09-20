iifl-logo-icon 1
Cube Highways Trust Quarterly Results

119.46
(19.46%)
Dec 26, 2024

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

854.77

827.25

797.78

753.39

728.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

854.77

827.25

797.78

753.39

728.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.36

3.68

4.91

2.86

4.62

Total Income

858.13

830.93

802.69

756.25

733.59

Total Expenditure

268.14

256.6

133.08

231.45

982.03

PBIDT

589.98

574.33

669.61

524.8

-248.44

Interest

286.57

250.7

227.58

219.24

234.52

PBDT

303.41

323.63

442.03

305.56

-482.96

Depreciation

324.06

315.71

307.18

311.62

314.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.72

9.71

7.63

8.72

7.55

Deferred Tax

2.54

-5.66

5.53

-0.52

-12.13

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.9

3.86

121.7

-14.27

-793.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.9

3.86

121.69

-14.27

-793.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.9

3.86

121.69

-14.27

-793.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.03

0.94

-0.11

-6.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

133.45

14,477.37

14,477.37

12,903.46

12,903.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.02

69.42

83.93

69.65

-34.08

PBDTM(%)

35.49

39.12

55.4

40.55

-66.25

PATM(%)

-3.49

0.46

15.25

-1.89

-108.8

