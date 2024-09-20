Cube Highways Trust Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
854.77
827.25
797.78
753.39
728.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
854.77
827.25
797.78
753.39
728.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.36
3.68
4.91
2.86
4.62
Total Income
858.13
830.93
802.69
756.25
733.59
Total Expenditure
268.14
256.6
133.08
231.45
982.03
PBIDT
589.98
574.33
669.61
524.8
-248.44
Interest
286.57
250.7
227.58
219.24
234.52
PBDT
303.41
323.63
442.03
305.56
-482.96
Depreciation
324.06
315.71
307.18
311.62
314.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.72
9.71
7.63
8.72
7.55
Deferred Tax
2.54
-5.66
5.53
-0.52
-12.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.9
3.86
121.7
-14.27
-793.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.9
3.86
121.69
-14.27
-793.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.9
3.86
121.69
-14.27
-793.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.03
0.94
-0.11
-6.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
133.45
14,477.37
14,477.37
12,903.46
12,903.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.02
69.42
83.93
69.65
-34.08
PBDTM(%)
35.49
39.12
55.4
40.55
-66.25
PATM(%)
-3.49
0.46
15.25
-1.89
-108.8

