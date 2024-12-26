Cube Highways Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14,477.37
0
1,370.29
1,159.77
Preference Capital
0
0
40.05
40.05
Reserves
-474.76
-29
-1,386.34
-868.4
Net Worth
14,002.61
-29
24
331.42
Minority Interest
Debt
10,514.51
0
12,984.1
12,329.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
758.67
495.39
Total Liabilities
24,517.18
-29
13,766.77
13,156.23
Fixed Assets
0.12
0
12,721.65
13,209.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,323.9
0
0
115.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
702.52
408.11
Networking Capital
14,193.02
-29
-1,769.81
-1,890.6
Inventories
0
0
4.18
2.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
75.12
75.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14,216.32
0.02
567.2
1,259.47
Sundry Creditors
-5.88
-26.6
-229.11
-323.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.42
-2.42
-2,187.2
-2,904.8
Cash
0.14
0
2,112.4
1,313.69
Total Assets
24,517.18
-29
13,766.76
13,156.21
