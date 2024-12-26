iifl-logo-icon 1
Cube Highways Trust Balance Sheet

119.46
(19.46%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14,477.37

0

1,370.29

1,159.77

Preference Capital

0

0

40.05

40.05

Reserves

-474.76

-29

-1,386.34

-868.4

Net Worth

14,002.61

-29

24

331.42

Minority Interest

Debt

10,514.51

0

12,984.1

12,329.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

758.67

495.39

Total Liabilities

24,517.18

-29

13,766.77

13,156.23

Fixed Assets

0.12

0

12,721.65

13,209.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

10,323.9

0

0

115.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

702.52

408.11

Networking Capital

14,193.02

-29

-1,769.81

-1,890.6

Inventories

0

0

4.18

2.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

75.12

75.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14,216.32

0.02

567.2

1,259.47

Sundry Creditors

-5.88

-26.6

-229.11

-323.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-17.42

-2.42

-2,187.2

-2,904.8

Cash

0.14

0

2,112.4

1,313.69

Total Assets

24,517.18

-29

13,766.76

13,156.21

