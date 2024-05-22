Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Annual financial information for FY ended 2023-24 Approved declaration of distribution of INR 3.94/- (Indian Rupees Three and Ninety-Four Paise) per Ordinary Unit payable to all Ordinary Unitholders as on the record date. The break-up of the same is as under: Particulars Number Interest income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.79 Dividend (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.20 Treasury income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.01 Repayment of SPV loan (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.94 Total distribution (per Ordinary Unit) INR 3.94 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)