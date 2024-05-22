|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Oct 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|2
|2
|Final
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024.
|Dividend
|31 Jul 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|2
|2
|Final
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|3.94
|3.94
|Final
|Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Annual financial information for FY ended 2023-24 Approved declaration of distribution of INR 3.94/- (Indian Rupees Three and Ninety-Four Paise) per Ordinary Unit payable to all Ordinary Unitholders as on the record date. The break-up of the same is as under: Particulars Number Interest income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.79 Dividend (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.20 Treasury income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.01 Repayment of SPV loan (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.94 Total distribution (per Ordinary Unit) INR 3.94 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|2
|2
|Final
|Approved declaration of distribution of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two) per Ordinary Unit payable to all Ordinary Unitholders as on record date. The break-up of the same is as under Particulars - Number Interest income (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 1.99 Treasury income (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 0.01 Total distribution (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 2
