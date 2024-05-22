iifl-logo-icon 1
Cube Highways Trust Dividend

119.46
(19.46%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Oct 20244 Nov 20244 Nov 202422Final
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024.
Dividend31 Jul 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 202422Final
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024.
Dividend22 May 202424 May 202424 May 20243.943.94Final
Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Annual financial information for FY ended 2023-24 Approved declaration of distribution of INR 3.94/- (Indian Rupees Three and Ninety-Four Paise) per Ordinary Unit payable to all Ordinary Unitholders as on the record date. The break-up of the same is as under: Particulars Number Interest income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.79 Dividend (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.20 Treasury income (per Ordinary Unit) INR 0.01 Repayment of SPV loan (per Ordinary Unit) INR 1.94 Total distribution (per Ordinary Unit) INR 3.94 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Dividend9 Feb 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 202422Final
Approved declaration of distribution of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two) per Ordinary Unit payable to all Ordinary Unitholders as on record date. The break-up of the same is as under Particulars - Number Interest income (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 1.99 Treasury income (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 0.01 Total distribution (per Ordinary Unit) - INR 2

