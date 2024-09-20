Cube Highways Trust Summary

Cube Highways Trust has been settled on December 7, 2021 by Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors Private Limited (acting as the settlor) on the instructions of the Sponsors as a contributory irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust under the InvIT Regulations on April 5, 2022.The Trust is an Indian Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. and Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsors), established with the objective of acquiring and operating road assets in India and registered under the InvIT Regulations. Cube Highways Trust is one of Indias leading Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the roads and highways sector and operates a group of 18 road assets with an aggregate length of 1,424 kms (6,220 lane kms) spread across 11 states.The Cube Group is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the countrys highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the Central and State Governments. The Cube Group is a 100% institutionally-owned platform backed by a diversified investor base, including ISQ Asia Aggregator Pte. Ltd., Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as Trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust) and Japan Highways International B.V. The Settler has set up Cube Highways Trust, which, has acquired 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital in each of the Project SPVs of the Initial Portfolio Assets (other than Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited, in which the Trust has acquired 99.97% of the Issued and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital). These Project SPVs together operate 18 road assets, aggregating to 1,423.6 kilometers, located across 11 states in India. As far, the projects concerned, the Trust acquired Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Private Limited (GAEPL) in May, 2022, which forms a part of NH 34, a main artery of the national highways connecting North to Central India and operates a 125-kilometer toll road connecting Ghaziabad with Aligarh. Salaipudhpur-Madurai Tollway Limited (SMTL) formed the third part of four contiguous stretches connecting Madurai to Kanyakumari. The Trust developed an asset management and maintenance strategy based on procurement, technology and engineering capabilities which is aimed at reducing lifecycle maintenance costs.Cube Highways Trust made an Initial Offer of 522,582,727 Ordinary Units through a private placement, aggregating to Rs 5225.8 Crores, comprising 380,259,172 Ordinary Units aggregating to Rs 3802.6 Crore through Fresh Issue and by issuing 142,323,555 Ordinary Units aggregating to Rs 1423.2 Crore through Offer For Sale in April, 2023.