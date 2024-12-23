Pursuant to applicable provisions of SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time and Regulation 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company, the members of the Company in their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 23, 2024, have considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha (DIN:00010336) as an Independent Director for another term of 3 consecutive years, i.e. from January 25, 2025, to January 24, 2028. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)