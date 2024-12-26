To the Unitholders of

Cube Highways Trust

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cube Highways Trust ("the Trust"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity for the year ended on that date, the Standalone Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value and the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows for the year then ended as an additional disclosure in accordance with Section A of Chapter 4 of the SEBI Circular No. Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Circular No. SBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/115 dated July 06, 2023, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder read with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Master Circular No. SBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/115 dated July 06, 2023, (hereinafter referred to as "SEBI InvIT Regulations") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India to the extent not inconsistent with the SEBI InvIT Regulations, of the state of affairs of the Trust as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive profit, its cash inflows, its changes in unitholders equity for the year ended on that date, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows for the year ended as on that date and other financial information of the Trust.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Trust, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 12 of the standalone financial statements, which describes the presentation of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" to comply with the SEBI InvIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response A) Impairment of investment in and loans given to subsidiaries The Trust has aggregate investments in subsidiaries of Rs.100,412.79 millions (net of impairment) carried at cost and loans given to subsidiaries amounting to Rs.136,684.70 million (net of impairment) outstanding as at March 31, 2024. At each reporting period end, Management of the Investment Manager assesses the existence of indicators of impairment in investments in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries. In case of existence of impairment indicators, the investment and loan balances are subjected to impairment test, where the fair value is compared with the carrying value of investments and loans given to such subsidiaries. Principal audit procedures performed included the following: The fair value of the aforesaid investments in and loan given to subsidiaries is determined by the Management of the Investment Manager on the basis of valuation report of the independent valuer, using discounted cash flow method which involves significant management judgement in respect of various key assumptions used as inputs such as determination of future cash flows, discount rates, revenue growth rate and inflation rates amongst others. The determination of fair value involve judgement due to inherent high estimation uncertainty in the underlying assumptions. We obtained an understanding of the Trusts process to identify indicators of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and loans to subsidiaries, and process for determination of fair value of these investments and loans. Considering the significant judgement involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this matter is considered as a key audit matter. We obtained and read the valuation report of the independent valuer used by the Trust to determine fair value, and assessed their competence, capability and objectivity. Refer Notes 2 (m) and 2(c)(iii) for material accounting policy and Notes 4, 5 and 36 of the standalone financial statements of the Trust as at March 31, 2024. We reviewed the reasonableness of the valuation methodology and assumptions (including those provided by the Management of the Investment Manager) used by the independent valuer in determining the fair valuation. We assessed the reliability of managements cashflow forecast through the review of actual performance against previous forecasts. In performing the above procedures, we involved our internal specialists, who assessed the reasonableness of (i) managements forecast of revenue which mainly included traffic growth and inflation factor for assessing user toll fee and (ii) discount rate used in valuation, by challenging underlying assumptions used in such estimates and the methodology to determine the fair value. We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the data used in determination of fair value and also of computation of impairment loss. We evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made by Management of the Investment Manager.

B) Computation and disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per SEBI InvIT Regulations Principal audit procedures performed included the following: In accordance with the SEBI InvIT Regulations, the Trust discloses Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value, carried out by independent valuer appointed by the Trust. We read the requirements of the SEBI InvIT Regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. As at March 31, 2024, fair value of total assets was Rs.275,436.04 million; out of which fair value of investments in subsidiaries is Rs. 273,366.79 million representing 99.25% of the fair value of total assets. We obtained understanding of the Trusts process for preparation of Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per SEBI InvIT Regulations and the assumptions used by the Management of the Investment Manager. The fair value of investments in subsidiaries is determined by the Management of the Investment Manager on the basis of valuation report of the independent valuer, using discounted cash flow method which involves significant management judgement in respect of various key assumptions used as inputs such as determination of future cash flows, discount rates, revenue growth rate and inflation rates amongst others. The determination of fair value involve judgement due to inherent high estimation uncertainty in the underlying assumptions. We obtained and read the valuation report of the independent valuer used by the Trust to determine fair value, and assessed their competence, capability and objectivity. We reviewed the reasonableness of the valuation methodology and assumptions (including those provided by the Management of the Investment Manager) used by the independent valuer in determining the fair valuation. Considering the importance of disclosure required under the SEBI InvIT Regulations, significant judgement involved in determination of fair values We assessed the reliability of managements cashflow forecast through the review of actual performance against previous forecasts. due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this matter is considered as a key audit matter. In performing the above procedures, we involved our internal specialists, who assessed the reasonableness of (i) managements forecast of revenue which mainly included traffic growth and inflation factor for assessing user toll fee and (ii) discount rate used in valuation, by challenging underlying assumptions used in such estimates and the methodology to determine the fair value. Refer Note 2(c)(ii) for material accounting policy, Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value in the standalone financial statements. We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the data used in determination of fair value and also of computation of Net Assets at Fair Value and Total Returns at Fair Value. We evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made by Management of the Investment Manager for compliance with the relevant requirements of the SEBI InvIT Regulations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited (the "Investment Manager") acting in its capacity as an Investment Manager of the Trust is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager is responsible for preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows, changes in unitholders equity, net assets at fair value , total returns at fair value, net distributable cash flows of the Trust and other financial information of Trust in accordance with requirements of the SEBI InvIT regulations, the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India to the extent not inconsistent with the SEBI InvIT Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records for safeguarding the assets of the Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management of the Investment Manager is responsible for assessing the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors of the Investment Manager either intends to liquidate the Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager is also responsible for overseeing the Trust‘s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Trust has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management of the Investment Manager.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management of the Investment Managers use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Trusts ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Trust to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that the matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by SEBI InvIT Regulations, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) The Standalone Balance Sheet and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) are in agreement with the books of account of the Trust. c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent not inconsistent with SEBI InvIT Regulations.