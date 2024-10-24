iifl-logo-icon 1
Cube Highways Trust Board Meeting

119.46
(19.46%)
Dec 26, 2024

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 20, 2024. Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Board Meeting Intimation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024. Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Valuation report for assets as at September 30, 2024 (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/03/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Annual financial information for FY ended 2023-24 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding .outcome of the board meeting Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 13-Feb-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

