|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on October 20, 2024. Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Board Meeting Intimation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024. Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Valuation report for assets as at September 30, 2024 (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Cube Highways Trust has informed regarding Annual financial information for FY ended 2023-24 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange regarding .outcome of the board meeting Cube Highways Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 13-Feb-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
