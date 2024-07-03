iifl-logo-icon 1
National Highways Infra Trust Share Price

132
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  Open133
  Day's High133
  52 Wk High133
  Prev. Close132
  Day's Low132
  52 Wk Low 122
  Turnover (lac)66
  P/E11.56
  Face Value124.14
  Book Value139.64
  EPS11.42
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,321.05
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

National Highways Infra Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

133

Prev. Close

132

Turnover(Lac.)

66

Day's High

133

Day's Low

132

52 Week's High

133

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

139.64

Face Value

124.14

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,321.05

P/E

11.56

EPS

11.42

Divi. Yield

0

National Highways Infra Trust Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.829

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

National Highways Infra Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Highways Infra Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.47%

Non-Promoter- 76.05%

Institutions: 76.04%

Non-Institutions: 8.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Highways Infra Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14,670.93

7,416.04

5,994.43

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,027.61

604.33

181.24

-0.68

Net Worth

15,698.54

8,020.37

6,175.67

-0.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

228.43

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

186.31

-0.67

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

-4.39

0

Working capital

158.12

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

943.91

687.17

139.61

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

943.91

687.17

139.61

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.72

13.71

10.15

0

National Highways Infra Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Highways Infra Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shailendra Roy

Independent Director

Mahavir Parsad Sharma

Independent Director

Pradeep Singh Kharola

Managing Director & CEO

SURESH KRISHAN GOYAL

Nominee

N R V V M K Rajendra Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Singh.

Independent Director

Sumit Bose

Independent Director

Usha Rao Monari

Nominee

V Kumar

Nominee

Pushkar Vijay Kulkarni

Nominee

Debapratim Hajara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Highways Infra Trust

Summary

National Highways Infra Trust is an autonomous body under MoRTH, and was established on June 15, 1989. The Trust became operational in February, 1995. NHAI is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the national highways in India entrusted to it by the Central Government.National Highways Infra Trust are a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations. Their Sponsor is NHAI i.e. The National Highways Authority of India, an autonomous authority of the GoI established on June 15, 1989. The Trust was made operational in February, 1995.The Toll Roads comprise five stretches of toll roads located in the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Karnataka. Two Toll Roads are located in Southern India while the remaining 3 are located in Central Western India. The Sponsor, NHAI is Indias national agency responsible for the development, maintenance and management of Indias national highways network. The Sponsor has a consistent track record of growth and operational performance. He manages the development of National Highways Development Project (NHDP) under the mandate of MoRTH, GoI to develop 46,635 kilometers of roads, 30,508 kilometers of which have already been laned. Currently, another 10,640 kilometers are being implemented under 319 contracts. The Sponsor has completed construction of 7,573 kilometres and 8,169 kilometers of national highways during FY20 and FY21, which amounts to construction of 28.16 kilometers of ro
Company FAQs

What is the National Highways Infra Trust share price today?

The National Highways Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Highways Infra Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹17321.05 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Highways Infra Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of National Highways Infra Trust is 11.56 and 0.96 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Highways Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Highways Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹122 and ₹133 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Highways Infra Trust?

National Highways Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.45%, 3 Years at 7.59%, 1 Year at 6.75%, 6 Month at -0.27%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Highways Infra Trust?

The shareholding pattern of National Highways Infra Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 15.48 %
Institutions - 76.05 %
Public - 8.48 %

