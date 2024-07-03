Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹132
Turnover(Lac.)₹66
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹132
52 Week's High₹133
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹139.64
Face Value₹124.14
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,321.05
P/E11.56
EPS11.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14,670.93
7,416.04
5,994.43
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,027.61
604.33
181.24
-0.68
Net Worth
15,698.54
8,020.37
6,175.67
-0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
228.43
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
186.31
-0.67
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
-4.39
0
Working capital
158.12
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
943.91
687.17
139.61
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
943.91
687.17
139.61
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.72
13.71
10.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shailendra Roy
Independent Director
Mahavir Parsad Sharma
Independent Director
Pradeep Singh Kharola
Managing Director & CEO
SURESH KRISHAN GOYAL
Nominee
N R V V M K Rajendra Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Singh.
Independent Director
Sumit Bose
Independent Director
Usha Rao Monari
Nominee
V Kumar
Nominee
Pushkar Vijay Kulkarni
Nominee
Debapratim Hajara
Reports by National Highways Infra Trust
Summary
National Highways Infra Trust is an autonomous body under MoRTH, and was established on June 15, 1989. The Trust became operational in February, 1995. NHAI is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the national highways in India entrusted to it by the Central Government.National Highways Infra Trust are a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations. Their Sponsor is NHAI i.e. The National Highways Authority of India, an autonomous authority of the GoI established on June 15, 1989. The Trust was made operational in February, 1995.The Toll Roads comprise five stretches of toll roads located in the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Karnataka. Two Toll Roads are located in Southern India while the remaining 3 are located in Central Western India. The Sponsor, NHAI is Indias national agency responsible for the development, maintenance and management of Indias national highways network. The Sponsor has a consistent track record of growth and operational performance. He manages the development of National Highways Development Project (NHDP) under the mandate of MoRTH, GoI to develop 46,635 kilometers of roads, 30,508 kilometers of which have already been laned. Currently, another 10,640 kilometers are being implemented under 319 contracts. The Sponsor has completed construction of 7,573 kilometres and 8,169 kilometers of national highways during FY20 and FY21, which amounts to construction of 28.16 kilometers of ro
The National Highways Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹17321.05 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Highways Infra Trust is 11.56 and 0.96 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Highways Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹122 and ₹133 as of 02 Jan ‘25
National Highways Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.45%, 3 Years at 7.59%, 1 Year at 6.75%, 6 Month at -0.27%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
