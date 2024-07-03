National Highways Infra Trust Summary

National Highways Infra Trust is an autonomous body under MoRTH, and was established on June 15, 1989. The Trust became operational in February, 1995. NHAI is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the national highways in India entrusted to it by the Central Government.National Highways Infra Trust are a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations. Their Sponsor is NHAI i.e. The National Highways Authority of India, an autonomous authority of the GoI established on June 15, 1989. The Trust was made operational in February, 1995.The Toll Roads comprise five stretches of toll roads located in the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Karnataka. Two Toll Roads are located in Southern India while the remaining 3 are located in Central Western India. The Sponsor, NHAI is Indias national agency responsible for the development, maintenance and management of Indias national highways network. The Sponsor has a consistent track record of growth and operational performance. He manages the development of National Highways Development Project (NHDP) under the mandate of MoRTH, GoI to develop 46,635 kilometers of roads, 30,508 kilometers of which have already been laned. Currently, another 10,640 kilometers are being implemented under 319 contracts. The Sponsor has completed construction of 7,573 kilometres and 8,169 kilometers of national highways during FY20 and FY21, which amounts to construction of 28.16 kilometers of road on a daily basis. As part of the NHDP, Sponsor infuses funds into immediate areas of development and enables private sector participation bringing about a healthy participatory economy.The Sponsor is involved in the Bharatmala Pariyojana project. Out of the total 34,800 kms of approval granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to Sponsor for Phase-1 of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Sponsor already completed construction of 27,500 kms of national highways as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase-1.The Trust is planning Initial Public Offer by raising fund aggregating Rs 5109.79 Cr. through Offer for Sale.