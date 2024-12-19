iifl-logo-icon 1
National Highways Infra Trust Board Meeting

130.9
(-0.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

National High CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024- Financial Information for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue board meeting intimation of Investment Manager to be held on 12th August 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 13, 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 15, 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Resolution by Circulation passed by the Board of Directors on 15th March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Resolution by Circulation of National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited.
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 04, 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024 for considering and approving consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 10, 2024 for Raising of fresh funds through issuance of Units under Institutional Placement and/or on Preferential issue basis to part finance acquisition of the Concession rights and obligations of the Leap Roads and calling of 4th Extra-Ordinary Meeting ( EOM ) of the unitholders. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 06/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2024)

