National Highways Infra Trust Annually Results

131
(-0.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

943.91

687.17

139.61

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

943.91

687.17

139.61

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.72

13.71

10.15

0

Total Income

974.63

700.88

149.75

0

Total Expenditure

212.03

141.65

37.55

0.68

PBIDT

762.6

559.23

112.2

-0.68

Interest

280.23

166.21

31.54

0

PBDT

482.37

393.01

80.66

-0.68

Depreciation

247.71

175.61

10.56

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.84

4.74

4.36

0

Deferred Tax

-68.38

-44.23

-2.62

0

Reported Profit After Tax

294.2

256.9

68.36

-0.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

294.2

256.9

68.36

-0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

20.61

6.57

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

273.59

250.33

68.36

-0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.9

3.91

1.15

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

4.61

0

0.78

Equity

7,441.65

6,011.52

5,994.43

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

80.79

81.38

80.36

0

PBDTM(%)

51.1

57.19

57.77

0

PATM(%)

31.16

37.38

48.96

0

