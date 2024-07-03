National Highways Infra Trust Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
943.91
687.17
139.61
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
943.91
687.17
139.61
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.72
13.71
10.15
0
Total Income
974.63
700.88
149.75
0
Total Expenditure
212.03
141.65
37.55
0.68
PBIDT
762.6
559.23
112.2
-0.68
Interest
280.23
166.21
31.54
0
PBDT
482.37
393.01
80.66
-0.68
Depreciation
247.71
175.61
10.56
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.84
4.74
4.36
0
Deferred Tax
-68.38
-44.23
-2.62
0
Reported Profit After Tax
294.2
256.9
68.36
-0.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
294.2
256.9
68.36
-0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
20.61
6.57
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
273.59
250.33
68.36
-0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.9
3.91
1.15
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
4.61
0
0.78
Equity
7,441.65
6,011.52
5,994.43
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
80.79
81.38
80.36
0
PBDTM(%)
51.1
57.19
57.77
0
PATM(%)
31.16
37.38
48.96
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.