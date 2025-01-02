Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
228.43
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Other costs
-20.5
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.97
0
Operating profit
207.92
-0.67
OPM
91.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
-31.54
0
Other income
9.93
0
Profit before tax
186.31
-0.67
Taxes
-4.39
0
Tax rate
-2.35
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
181.92
-0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
181.92
-0.67
yoy growth (%)
-26,892.68
NPM
79.63
0
