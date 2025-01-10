National Highways Infra Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14,670.93
7,416.04
5,994.43
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,027.61
604.33
181.24
-0.68
Net Worth
15,698.54
8,020.37
6,175.67
-0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
11,734.49
2,941.59
1,465.37
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
27,433.03
10,961.96
7,641.07
-0.68
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,801.64
1,395.54
1,395.54
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23,324.21
9,425.62
6,187.61
-0.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
23,385.47
9,480.9
6,194.8
0
Sundry Creditors
-7.7
-3.47
-4.57
0
Creditor Days
7.3
0
Other Current Liabilities
-53.56
-51.81
-2.62
-0.68
Cash
307.18
140.8
57.93
0
Total Assets
27,433.03
10,961.96
7,641.08
-0.68
