National Highways Infra Trust Balance Sheet

132
(0.76%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR National Highways Infra Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14,670.93

7,416.04

5,994.43

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,027.61

604.33

181.24

-0.68

Net Worth

15,698.54

8,020.37

6,175.67

-0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

11,734.49

2,941.59

1,465.37

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

27,433.03

10,961.96

7,641.07

-0.68

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,801.64

1,395.54

1,395.54

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23,324.21

9,425.62

6,187.61

-0.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

23,385.47

9,480.9

6,194.8

0

Sundry Creditors

-7.7

-3.47

-4.57

0

Creditor Days

7.3

0

Other Current Liabilities

-53.56

-51.81

-2.62

-0.68

Cash

307.18

140.8

57.93

0

Total Assets

27,433.03

10,961.96

7,641.08

-0.68

