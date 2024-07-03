National Highways Infra Trust Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
566.77
563.56
240.57
231.61
235.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
566.77
563.56
240.57
231.61
235.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.06
7.74
15.81
5.31
4.9
Total Income
577.83
571.3
256.37
236.92
240.82
Total Expenditure
108.89
107.46
52.36
48.36
58.29
PBIDT
468.95
463.85
204.02
188.56
182.53
Interest
259
254.89
84.58
70.47
63.86
PBDT
209.95
208.96
119.44
118.08
118.67
Depreciation
181.47
195.33
71.1
61.97
58.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.15
2.45
4.78
1.53
1.28
Deferred Tax
-48.18
-52.86
-22.18
-17.35
-14.62
Reported Profit After Tax
74.5
64.03
65.73
71.94
73.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
74.5
64.03
65.73
71.94
73.91
Extra-ordinary Items
3.68
4.08
12.11
3.12
2.6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
70.82
59.95
53.62
68.82
71.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
0.86
0.79
0.99
1.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14,669.48
7,441.65
7,441.65
6,011.52
6,011.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
82.74
82.3
84.8
81.41
77.37
PBDTM(%)
37.04
37.07
49.64
50.98
50.3
PATM(%)
13.14
11.36
27.32
31.06
31.32
