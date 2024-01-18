Dividend 12 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024 1.829 1.81 Final

Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.829/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.806/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs. 0.023/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).

Dividend 12 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 1.805 1.78 Final

Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.805/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.792/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs 0.013/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level(subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).

Dividend 27 May 2024 29 May 2024 29 May 2024 0.71 0.7 Final

Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 0.705/- per unit for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs 0.687/- per unit as Interest pass through (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any) and Rs 0.018/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level

Dividend 4 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024 0.63 0.62 Final

Dividend 2 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024 1.7 1.68 Final