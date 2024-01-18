iifl-logo-icon 1
National Highways Infra Trust Dividend

130.9
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:08:34 PM

National High CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202414 Nov 202415 Nov 20241.8291.81Final
Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.829/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.806/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs. 0.023/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).
Dividend12 Aug 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 20241.8051.78Final
Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.805/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.792/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs 0.013/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level(subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).
Dividend27 May 202429 May 202429 May 20240.710.7Final
Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 0.705/- per unit for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs 0.687/- per unit as Interest pass through (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any) and Rs 0.018/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level
Dividend4 Mar 20247 Mar 20247 Mar 20240.630.62Final
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 04, 2024.
Dividend2 Feb 20246 Feb 20246 Feb 20241.71.68Final
National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024.

