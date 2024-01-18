|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|1.829
|1.81
|Final
|Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.829/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.806/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs. 0.023/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|1.805
|1.78
|Final
|Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 1.805/- per unit for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.792/- per unit as Interest pass through and Rs 0.013/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level(subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any).
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|0.71
|0.7
|Final
|Considered and approved the quantum of distributions to be paid to the unitholders of Rs. 0.705/- per unit for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. The distribution will be paid as Rs 0.687/- per unit as Interest pass through (subject to applicable withholding taxes, if any) and Rs 0.018/- per unit as other income on surplus funds at Trust level
|Dividend
|4 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|0.63
|0.62
|Final
|National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 04, 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|1.7
|1.68
|Final
|National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.