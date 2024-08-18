|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue- Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Debenture holders of NHIT National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Disclosure of material issue- Submission of Newspaper advertisement regarding Notice of 1st Denture Holder Meeting of National Highways Infra Trust ( NHIT ), and e-voting information (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/08/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding National Highways Infra Trust have given intimation about adjournment of first Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Debenture Holder. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Declaration of combined voting results and the scrutinizers report on resolutions set out in adjourned first extra ordinary general meeting of the debenture holder . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
|EGM
|12 Feb 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|EGM:04.03.2024 National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Unitholders of NHIT held on 4th March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/03/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 04/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)
|EGM
|8 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2024. National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 2nd February 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 02/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) National Highways Infra Trust has informed regarding Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 4th March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)
