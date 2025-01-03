Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Tata Motors-DVR
768.65
|21.85
|2.93
|39086.08
|0
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
|-1.95
|-0.83
|68752.91
|25.28
Force Motors Ltd
7331.6
|74.75
|1.03
|9660.31
|19.41
Eicher Motors Ltd
5310.75
|2.65
|0.05
|145584.90
|36.42
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3371.9
|19.85
|0.59
|37724.06
|32.63
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4243.1
|-68.40
|-1.59
|84861.80
|19.52
Hindustan Motors Ltd
29.45
|-0.56
|-1.87
|614.50
|15.52
Kinetic Motor Company Ltd (Merged)
7.1
|-0.65
|-8.39
|19.56
|45.13
LML Ltd
3.75
|-0.15
|-3.85
|30.74
|0
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3190.55
|-20.55
|-0.64
|396754.09
|36.6
SML ISUZU Ltd
1456.4
|-22.75
|-1.54
|2107.41
|17.39
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
|25.35
|3.31
|290956.11
|46.61
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
5094.8
|-100.90
|-1.94
|4401.67
|37.45
Urja Global Ltd
17.24
|-0.13
|-0.75
|905.88
|428
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11934.25
|92.95
|0.78
|375215.89
|27.11
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2482.95
|-18.50
|-0.74
|117964.95
|51.25
Atul Auto Ltd
570.5
|-12.30
|-2.11
|1583.21
|60.07
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1828.65
|10.00
|0.55
|148585.33
|24.81
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1489.65
|-3.40
|-0.23
|12227.16
|119.07
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8965.7
|-113.80
|-1.25
|250373.99
|30.96
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
82.71
|-2.00
|-2.36
|36481.97
|0
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd
49.35
|-0.65
|-1.30
|272.91
|23.36
Bikewo Green Tech Ltd
30
|-0.15
|-0.50
|39.13
|23.55
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
