Automobile Sector Stocks List

Automobile Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Tata Motors-DVR

768.65

21.852.9339086.080

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

-1.95-0.8368752.9125.28

Force Motors Ltd

7331.6

74.751.039660.3119.41

Eicher Motors Ltd

5310.75

2.650.05145584.9036.42

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3371.9

19.850.5937724.0632.63

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4243.1

-68.40-1.5984861.8019.52

Hindustan Motors Ltd

29.45

-0.56-1.87614.5015.52

Kinetic Motor Company Ltd (Merged)

7.1

-0.65-8.3919.5645.13

LML Ltd

3.75

-0.15-3.8530.740

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3190.55

-20.55-0.64396754.0936.6

SML ISUZU Ltd

1456.4

-22.75-1.542107.4117.39

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

25.353.31290956.1146.61

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

5094.8

-100.90-1.944401.6737.45

Urja Global Ltd

17.24

-0.13-0.75905.88428

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11934.25

92.950.78375215.8927.11

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2482.95

-18.50-0.74117964.9551.25

Atul Auto Ltd

570.5

-12.30-2.111583.2160.07

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

1828.65

10.000.55148585.3324.81

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1489.65

-3.40-0.2312227.16119.07

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8965.7

-113.80-1.25250373.9930.96

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

82.71

-2.00-2.3636481.970

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd

49.35

-0.65-1.30272.9123.36

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd

30

-0.15-0.5039.1323.55

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

