Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.31
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
17.47
Net Worth
17.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,127.35
|35.17
|3,83,597.56
|3,840.88
|0.66
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,743.65
|27.07
|3,71,562.53
|3,069.2
|1.06
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
780.05
|48.44
|2,92,594.21
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,838.9
|29.49
|2,41,341.41
|2,005.04
|0.93
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,784.6
|24.72
|1,47,110.57
|1,337.79
|7.33
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ankit Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Priyanka Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sanwarmall Agarwalla
Independent Director
Kishore Nanda
Independent Director
Vikas Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lovejeet Bedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Delta Autocorp Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Delta Autocorp Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Autocorp Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delta Autocorp Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Autocorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Autocorp Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jan ‘25
Delta Autocorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.