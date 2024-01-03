Delta Autocorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.31
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
17.47
Net Worth
17.78
Minority Interest
Debt
3.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
21.65
Fixed Assets
1.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
Networking Capital
18.77
Inventories
17.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.82
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.89
Sundry Creditors
-7.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.16
Cash
0.86
Total Assets
21.65
