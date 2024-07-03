SectorAutomobile
Open₹1,447
Prev. Close₹1,456.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹321.4
Day's High₹1,466.65
Day's Low₹1,343.1
52 Week's High₹2,480
52 Week's Low₹1,233.85
Book Value₹244.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,977.61
P/E17.22
EPS85.13
Divi. Yield1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.48
14.48
14.48
14.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
271.11
163.47
147.01
241.09
Net Worth
285.59
177.95
161.49
255.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
591.48
1,154.15
1,135.04
1,356.17
yoy growth (%)
-48.75
1.68
-16.3
16.27
Raw materials
-470.66
-904.21
-840.39
-1,001.02
As % of sales
79.57
78.34
74.04
73.81
Employee costs
-133.46
-155.15
-146.12
-140.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-133.37
-38.32
9.45
84.14
Depreciation
-46.16
-40.71
-28.39
-23.82
Tax paid
-0.11
17.25
-0.96
-21.13
Working capital
-14.76
-97.54
66.76
-47.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.75
1.68
-16.3
16.27
Op profit growth
-675.07
-73.74
-58.84
26.67
EBIT growth
364.46
-218.55
-77.87
22.9
Net profit growth
533.79
-347.87
-86.51
23.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S K Tuteja
Independent Non Exe. Director
C S Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
ATIMA KHANNA
Managing Director & CEO
Junya Yamanishi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parvesh Madan
Non Executive Director
Ryusuke Miyake
Non Executive Director
Takahiro Jitosho
Non Executive Director
Takashi Sakuma
Non Executive Director
Tomoyuki Yamaguchi
Independent Director
Sanjeev Mehan
Reports by SML ISUZU Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.83, SML Isuzu Ltd was formerly incorporated in July, 1983 in the name of Swaraj Vehicles Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Swaraj Mazda Limited to SML Isuzu Limited effective on 3rd January, 2011. SML was jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors Ltd. (PTL) in India and Mazda Motor Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation in Japan. It represented the coming together and fusion of three powerful brands; PTLs Swaraj - symbolizing Indian design, engineering & technology, Mazda representing innovation & R&D and Sumitomo synonymous with global linkages in trade & industry. The company came out with a public issue in May 85 to part-finance its projects. Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Isuzu Motors, Japan respectively holds 44% and 15% shareholding in the Company.In October 2004, SMLs Technical Assistance Agreement with Maza ended. Subsequently on 18th August 2005, Maza sold to Sumitomo Corporation, Japan its entire holding in SML of 1638000 equity shares representing 15.62% of the equity capital of SML. Thus Sumitomo Corporations equity holdings in the company has gone up to 41.03%. Also in the end of June 2005, PTL has sold to Sumitomo 1573000 equity shares of SML out of PTLs equity holding of 3045000 shares in SML.During the year 2004-05, SMLs market share in the comparable 5 to 10 Ton GVW range (market size 103000 vehicles) was 12%. However SMLs market share in the comparable passenger segment was higher at 19%.SMLs plant location is at Nawanshahar in Pun
The SML ISUZU Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1366.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SML ISUZU Ltd is ₹1977.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SML ISUZU Ltd is 17.22 and 6.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SML ISUZU Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SML ISUZU Ltd is ₹1233.85 and ₹2480 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SML ISUZU Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.15%, 3 Years at 28.73%, 1 Year at 6.03%, 6 Month at -31.28%, 3 Month at -23.03% and 1 Month at -9.78%.
