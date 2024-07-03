Summary

Incorporated in Jul.83, SML Isuzu Ltd was formerly incorporated in July, 1983 in the name of Swaraj Vehicles Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Swaraj Mazda Limited to SML Isuzu Limited effective on 3rd January, 2011. SML was jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors Ltd. (PTL) in India and Mazda Motor Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation in Japan. It represented the coming together and fusion of three powerful brands; PTLs Swaraj - symbolizing Indian design, engineering & technology, Mazda representing innovation & R&D and Sumitomo synonymous with global linkages in trade & industry. The company came out with a public issue in May 85 to part-finance its projects. Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Isuzu Motors, Japan respectively holds 44% and 15% shareholding in the Company.In October 2004, SMLs Technical Assistance Agreement with Maza ended. Subsequently on 18th August 2005, Maza sold to Sumitomo Corporation, Japan its entire holding in SML of 1638000 equity shares representing 15.62% of the equity capital of SML. Thus Sumitomo Corporations equity holdings in the company has gone up to 41.03%. Also in the end of June 2005, PTL has sold to Sumitomo 1573000 equity shares of SML out of PTLs equity holding of 3045000 shares in SML.During the year 2004-05, SMLs market share in the comparable 5 to 10 Ton GVW range (market size 103000 vehicles) was 12%. However SMLs market share in the comparable passenger segment was higher at 19%.SMLs plant location is at Nawanshahar in Pun

