iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SML ISUZU Ltd Share Price

1,366.7
(-6.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,447
  • Day's High1,466.65
  • 52 Wk High2,480
  • Prev. Close1,456.4
  • Day's Low1,343.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,233.85
  • Turnover (lac)321.4
  • P/E17.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value244.49
  • EPS85.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,977.61
  • Div. Yield1.09
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SML ISUZU Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

1,447

Prev. Close

1,456.4

Turnover(Lac.)

321.4

Day's High

1,466.65

Day's Low

1,343.1

52 Week's High

2,480

52 Week's Low

1,233.85

Book Value

244.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,977.61

P/E

17.22

EPS

85.13

Divi. Yield

1.09

SML ISUZU Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

SML ISUZU Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SML ISUZU Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.96%

Foreign: 43.96%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.39%

Institutions: 15.39%

Non-Institutions: 40.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SML ISUZU Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.48

14.48

14.48

14.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

271.11

163.47

147.01

241.09

Net Worth

285.59

177.95

161.49

255.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

591.48

1,154.15

1,135.04

1,356.17

yoy growth (%)

-48.75

1.68

-16.3

16.27

Raw materials

-470.66

-904.21

-840.39

-1,001.02

As % of sales

79.57

78.34

74.04

73.81

Employee costs

-133.46

-155.15

-146.12

-140.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-133.37

-38.32

9.45

84.14

Depreciation

-46.16

-40.71

-28.39

-23.82

Tax paid

-0.11

17.25

-0.96

-21.13

Working capital

-14.76

-97.54

66.76

-47.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.75

1.68

-16.3

16.27

Op profit growth

-675.07

-73.74

-58.84

26.67

EBIT growth

364.46

-218.55

-77.87

22.9

Net profit growth

533.79

-347.87

-86.51

23.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SML ISUZU Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SML ISUZU Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S K Tuteja

Independent Non Exe. Director

C S Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

ATIMA KHANNA

Managing Director & CEO

Junya Yamanishi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parvesh Madan

Non Executive Director

Ryusuke Miyake

Non Executive Director

Takahiro Jitosho

Non Executive Director

Takashi Sakuma

Non Executive Director

Tomoyuki Yamaguchi

Independent Director

Sanjeev Mehan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SML ISUZU Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.83, SML Isuzu Ltd was formerly incorporated in July, 1983 in the name of Swaraj Vehicles Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Swaraj Mazda Limited to SML Isuzu Limited effective on 3rd January, 2011. SML was jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors Ltd. (PTL) in India and Mazda Motor Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation in Japan. It represented the coming together and fusion of three powerful brands; PTLs Swaraj - symbolizing Indian design, engineering & technology, Mazda representing innovation & R&D and Sumitomo synonymous with global linkages in trade & industry. The company came out with a public issue in May 85 to part-finance its projects. Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Isuzu Motors, Japan respectively holds 44% and 15% shareholding in the Company.In October 2004, SMLs Technical Assistance Agreement with Maza ended. Subsequently on 18th August 2005, Maza sold to Sumitomo Corporation, Japan its entire holding in SML of 1638000 equity shares representing 15.62% of the equity capital of SML. Thus Sumitomo Corporations equity holdings in the company has gone up to 41.03%. Also in the end of June 2005, PTL has sold to Sumitomo 1573000 equity shares of SML out of PTLs equity holding of 3045000 shares in SML.During the year 2004-05, SMLs market share in the comparable 5 to 10 Ton GVW range (market size 103000 vehicles) was 12%. However SMLs market share in the comparable passenger segment was higher at 19%.SMLs plant location is at Nawanshahar in Pun
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SML ISUZU Ltd share price today?

The SML ISUZU Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1366.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of SML ISUZU Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SML ISUZU Ltd is ₹1977.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SML ISUZU Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SML ISUZU Ltd is 17.22 and 6.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SML ISUZU Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SML ISUZU Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SML ISUZU Ltd is ₹1233.85 and ₹2480 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SML ISUZU Ltd?

SML ISUZU Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.15%, 3 Years at 28.73%, 1 Year at 6.03%, 6 Month at -31.28%, 3 Month at -23.03% and 1 Month at -9.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SML ISUZU Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SML ISUZU Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.96 %
Institutions - 15.39 %
Public - 40.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SML ISUZU Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.