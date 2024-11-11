iifl-logo-icon 1
SML ISUZU Ltd Board Meeting

SML ISUZU CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
SML ISUZU LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Financial year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
SML ISUZU LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20246 May 2024
SML ISUZU LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider & recommend Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. The Board Considered and recommended final dividend of 160% (Rs.16 per equity share of Rs.10 each fully paid up) for financial year ended on 31st March 2024, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
1. Re-appointment of Mr. M.S. Ramta, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, as ED-Works for one (1) year w.e.f. 1st June, 2024. Mr. Ramtas existing tenure as ED-Works is up to 31st May, 2024 and 2. Elevation of Mr. Rakesh Bhalla, CFO & KMP of the Company, to higher grade, and extended his tenure as CFO & KMP of the Company up to 31st May, 2026. Mr. Bhallas existing tenure is up to 31st May, 2025 1. Resignation of Mr. Masaki Morohoshi (DIN 07302404), a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2024 And 2. Resignation of Mr. Takuro Horikoshi (DIN 09102449), a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
SML ISUZU LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

