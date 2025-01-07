Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
591.48
1,154.15
1,135.04
1,356.17
yoy growth (%)
-48.75
1.68
-16.3
16.27
Raw materials
-470.66
-904.21
-840.39
-1,001.02
As % of sales
79.57
78.34
74.04
73.81
Employee costs
-133.46
-155.15
-146.12
-140.24
As % of sales
22.56
13.44
12.87
10.34
Other costs
-55.69
-82.9
-103.26
-104.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.41
7.18
9.09
7.73
Operating profit
-68.34
11.88
45.26
109.99
OPM
-11.55
1.02
3.98
8.11
Depreciation
-46.16
-40.71
-28.39
-23.82
Interest expense
-23.34
-14.63
-10.52
-6.17
Other income
4.48
5.14
3.11
4.15
Profit before tax
-133.37
-38.32
9.45
84.14
Taxes
-0.11
17.25
-0.96
-21.13
Tax rate
0.08
-45.03
-10.16
-25.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-133.49
-21.06
8.49
63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-133.49
-21.06
8.49
63
yoy growth (%)
533.79
-347.87
-86.51
23.15
NPM
-22.56
-1.82
0.74
4.64
