SML ISUZU Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,382
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

591.48

1,154.15

1,135.04

1,356.17

yoy growth (%)

-48.75

1.68

-16.3

16.27

Raw materials

-470.66

-904.21

-840.39

-1,001.02

As % of sales

79.57

78.34

74.04

73.81

Employee costs

-133.46

-155.15

-146.12

-140.24

As % of sales

22.56

13.44

12.87

10.34

Other costs

-55.69

-82.9

-103.26

-104.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.41

7.18

9.09

7.73

Operating profit

-68.34

11.88

45.26

109.99

OPM

-11.55

1.02

3.98

8.11

Depreciation

-46.16

-40.71

-28.39

-23.82

Interest expense

-23.34

-14.63

-10.52

-6.17

Other income

4.48

5.14

3.11

4.15

Profit before tax

-133.37

-38.32

9.45

84.14

Taxes

-0.11

17.25

-0.96

-21.13

Tax rate

0.08

-45.03

-10.16

-25.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-133.49

-21.06

8.49

63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-133.49

-21.06

8.49

63

yoy growth (%)

533.79

-347.87

-86.51

23.15

NPM

-22.56

-1.82

0.74

4.64

