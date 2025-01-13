SML ISUZU Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.48
14.48
14.48
14.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
271.11
163.47
147.01
241.09
Net Worth
285.59
177.95
161.49
255.57
Minority Interest
Debt
421.27
264.52
297.76
261.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.64
35.87
52.08
54.36
Total Liabilities
741.5
478.34
511.33
571.31
Fixed Assets
351.09
367.08
365.36
393.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.72
53.36
67.13
69.42
Networking Capital
288
52.05
65.21
75.11
Inventories
579.73
421.89
295.99
260.06
Inventory Days
160.48
Sundry Debtors
168.97
75.75
78.92
39.22
Debtor Days
24.2
Other Current Assets
44.97
48.51
46.87
55.11
Sundry Creditors
-333.74
-298.34
-248.21
-188.93
Creditor Days
116.58
Other Current Liabilities
-171.93
-195.75
-108.36
-90.35
Cash
48.69
5.84
13.63
33.12
Total Assets
741.5
478.34
511.33
571.31
