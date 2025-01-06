SML ISUZU Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-133.37
-38.32
9.45
84.14
Depreciation
-46.16
-40.71
-28.39
-23.82
Tax paid
-0.11
17.25
-0.96
-21.13
Working capital
-14.76
-97.54
66.76
-47.8
Other operating items
Operating
-194.41
-159.31
46.86
-8.61
Capital expenditure
7.23
137.32
177.56
-43.72
Free cash flow
-187.18
-21.99
224.42
-52.33
Equity raised
744.97
775.03
766.57
663.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
432.42
396.86
242.49
95.83
Dividends paid
0
0
2.17
11.58
Net in cash
990.2
1,149.89
1,235.65
718.61
