SML ISUZU Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,366.7
(-6.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

SML ISUZU FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-133.37

-38.32

9.45

84.14

Depreciation

-46.16

-40.71

-28.39

-23.82

Tax paid

-0.11

17.25

-0.96

-21.13

Working capital

-14.76

-97.54

66.76

-47.8

Other operating items

Operating

-194.41

-159.31

46.86

-8.61

Capital expenditure

7.23

137.32

177.56

-43.72

Free cash flow

-187.18

-21.99

224.42

-52.33

Equity raised

744.97

775.03

766.57

663.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

432.42

396.86

242.49

95.83

Dividends paid

0

0

2.17

11.58

Net in cash

990.2

1,149.89

1,235.65

718.61

