Summary

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VTTL) was incorporated on December 18, 1967 in Bangalore. It was promoted by the VST Group of Companies, a well known business house in South India, in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The Company was incorporated for the purpose ofmanufacture and to deal with Tractors, Tillers, Diesel Engines, Harvesters,Reapers, Binders, Transplanters/ planters, Trench Cutters, Front end Loaders and all kinds of allied agricultural, plantation and horticultural machinery including attachments, components, accessories, spares & implements, and other equipment required for the satisfactory functioning of the agricultural equipment.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines spares, lubes, precision, and is the largest producer of power tillers in India. The Companys manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. With continuous focus on product development and increasing market share in domestic market, the Company is now increasing its foothold in international markets for its compact tractors, and is already present in more than 30 countries. The plant went into production in the year 1970. In 1984, an additional technical and financial collaboration with Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Company Ltd, Japan for the m

