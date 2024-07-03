Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹5,077.2
Prev. Close₹5,094.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹187.82
Day's High₹5,077.2
Day's Low₹4,935
52 Week's High₹5,429.95
52 Week's Low₹2,996.4
Book Value₹1,148.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,278.29
P/E36.78
EPS138.72
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
915.43
815.81
740.9
658.93
Net Worth
924.07
824.45
749.54
667.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
853.86
764.24
543.67
763.48
yoy growth (%)
11.72
40.56
-28.79
13.05
Raw materials
-578.13
-509.4
-372.33
-493.75
As % of sales
67.7
66.65
68.48
64.67
Employee costs
-70.64
-81.95
-68.29
-68.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
132.18
119.22
23.1
152.23
Depreciation
-25.04
-17.07
-16.34
-10.85
Tax paid
-32.87
-28.44
-5.09
-40.25
Working capital
-23.73
-75.62
-20.51
18.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.72
40.56
-28.79
13.05
Op profit growth
35.32
429.29
-85.5
18.09
EBIT growth
10.31
391.48
-84.03
33.15
Net profit growth
9.4
404.14
-83.92
35.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
968.05
1,006.43
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
968.05
1,006.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
60.58
24.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M K Bannerjee
Independent Director
K M Pai
Independent Director
Vissa Siva Kameswari
Non Executive Director
V V Pravindra
Managing Director
V T Ravindra
Independent Director
NANDAKUMAR JAIRAM
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chinmaya Khatua
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun Vellore Surendra
Independent Director
RAJEN KRISHNANAND PADUKONE
Independent Director
K Ajith Kumar Rai
Summary
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VTTL) was incorporated on December 18, 1967 in Bangalore. It was promoted by the VST Group of Companies, a well known business house in South India, in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The Company was incorporated for the purpose ofmanufacture and to deal with Tractors, Tillers, Diesel Engines, Harvesters,Reapers, Binders, Transplanters/ planters, Trench Cutters, Front end Loaders and all kinds of allied agricultural, plantation and horticultural machinery including attachments, components, accessories, spares & implements, and other equipment required for the satisfactory functioning of the agricultural equipment.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines spares, lubes, precision, and is the largest producer of power tillers in India. The Companys manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. With continuous focus on product development and increasing market share in domestic market, the Company is now increasing its foothold in international markets for its compact tractors, and is already present in more than 30 countries. The plant went into production in the year 1970. In 1984, an additional technical and financial collaboration with Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Company Ltd, Japan for the m
Read More
The VST Tillers Tractors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4952 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is ₹4278.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is 36.78 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VST Tillers Tractors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is ₹2996.4 and ₹5429.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at 20.93%, 1 Year at 41.95%, 6 Month at 21.80%, 3 Month at 12.20% and 1 Month at 0.94%.
