VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Share Price

4,952
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,077.2
  • Day's High5,077.2
  • 52 Wk High5,429.95
  • Prev. Close5,094.8
  • Day's Low4,935
  • 52 Wk Low 2,996.4
  • Turnover (lac)187.82
  • P/E36.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,148.03
  • EPS138.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,278.29
  • Div. Yield0.39
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

5,077.2

Prev. Close

5,094.8

Turnover(Lac.)

187.82

Day's High

5,077.2

Day's Low

4,935

52 Week's High

5,429.95

52 Week's Low

2,996.4

Book Value

1,148.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,278.29

P/E

36.78

EPS

138.72

Divi. Yield

0.39

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.93%

Foreign: 2.92%

Indian: 52.70%

Non-Promoter- 22.00%

Institutions: 22.00%

Non-Institutions: 22.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

915.43

815.81

740.9

658.93

Net Worth

924.07

824.45

749.54

667.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

853.86

764.24

543.67

763.48

yoy growth (%)

11.72

40.56

-28.79

13.05

Raw materials

-578.13

-509.4

-372.33

-493.75

As % of sales

67.7

66.65

68.48

64.67

Employee costs

-70.64

-81.95

-68.29

-68.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

132.18

119.22

23.1

152.23

Depreciation

-25.04

-17.07

-16.34

-10.85

Tax paid

-32.87

-28.44

-5.09

-40.25

Working capital

-23.73

-75.62

-20.51

18.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.72

40.56

-28.79

13.05

Op profit growth

35.32

429.29

-85.5

18.09

EBIT growth

10.31

391.48

-84.03

33.15

Net profit growth

9.4

404.14

-83.92

35.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

968.05

1,006.43

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

968.05

1,006.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

60.58

24.95

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M K Bannerjee

Independent Director

K M Pai

Independent Director

Vissa Siva Kameswari

Non Executive Director

V V Pravindra

Managing Director

V T Ravindra

Independent Director

NANDAKUMAR JAIRAM

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chinmaya Khatua

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun Vellore Surendra

Independent Director

RAJEN KRISHNANAND PADUKONE

Independent Director

K Ajith Kumar Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Summary

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VTTL) was incorporated on December 18, 1967 in Bangalore. It was promoted by the VST Group of Companies, a well known business house in South India, in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The Company was incorporated for the purpose ofmanufacture and to deal with Tractors, Tillers, Diesel Engines, Harvesters,Reapers, Binders, Transplanters/ planters, Trench Cutters, Front end Loaders and all kinds of allied agricultural, plantation and horticultural machinery including attachments, components, accessories, spares & implements, and other equipment required for the satisfactory functioning of the agricultural equipment.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines spares, lubes, precision, and is the largest producer of power tillers in India. The Companys manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. With continuous focus on product development and increasing market share in domestic market, the Company is now increasing its foothold in international markets for its compact tractors, and is already present in more than 30 countries. The plant went into production in the year 1970. In 1984, an additional technical and financial collaboration with Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Company Ltd, Japan for the m
Company FAQs

What is the VST Tillers Tractors Ltd share price today?

The VST Tillers Tractors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4952 today.

What is the Market Cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is ₹4278.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is 36.78 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VST Tillers Tractors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is ₹2996.4 and ₹5429.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd?

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at 20.93%, 1 Year at 41.95%, 6 Month at 21.80%, 3 Month at 12.20% and 1 Month at 0.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.63 %
Institutions - 22.00 %
Public - 22.36 %

