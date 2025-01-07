Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
853.86
764.24
543.67
763.48
yoy growth (%)
11.72
40.56
-28.79
13.05
Raw materials
-578.13
-509.4
-372.33
-493.75
As % of sales
67.7
66.65
68.48
64.67
Employee costs
-70.64
-81.95
-68.29
-68.89
As % of sales
8.27
10.72
12.56
9.02
Other costs
-80.9
-81.11
-85.71
-81.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.47
10.61
15.76
10.64
Operating profit
124.17
91.76
17.33
119.57
OPM
14.54
12
3.18
15.66
Depreciation
-25.04
-17.07
-16.34
-10.85
Interest expense
-1.04
-1.54
-1.46
-1.69
Other income
34.08
46.07
23.58
45.21
Profit before tax
132.18
119.22
23.1
152.23
Taxes
-32.87
-28.44
-5.09
-40.25
Tax rate
-24.86
-23.86
-22.06
-26.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
99.3
90.77
18
111.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
99.3
90.77
18
111.97
yoy growth (%)
9.4
404.14
-83.92
35.39
NPM
11.63
11.87
3.31
14.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.