VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,964.25
(1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

853.86

764.24

543.67

763.48

yoy growth (%)

11.72

40.56

-28.79

13.05

Raw materials

-578.13

-509.4

-372.33

-493.75

As % of sales

67.7

66.65

68.48

64.67

Employee costs

-70.64

-81.95

-68.29

-68.89

As % of sales

8.27

10.72

12.56

9.02

Other costs

-80.9

-81.11

-85.71

-81.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.47

10.61

15.76

10.64

Operating profit

124.17

91.76

17.33

119.57

OPM

14.54

12

3.18

15.66

Depreciation

-25.04

-17.07

-16.34

-10.85

Interest expense

-1.04

-1.54

-1.46

-1.69

Other income

34.08

46.07

23.58

45.21

Profit before tax

132.18

119.22

23.1

152.23

Taxes

-32.87

-28.44

-5.09

-40.25

Tax rate

-24.86

-23.86

-22.06

-26.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

99.3

90.77

18

111.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

99.3

90.77

18

111.97

yoy growth (%)

9.4

404.14

-83.92

35.39

NPM

11.63

11.87

3.31

14.66

