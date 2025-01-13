VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
915.43
815.81
740.9
658.93
Net Worth
924.07
824.45
749.54
667.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.35
1.89
1.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.68
13.12
11.35
9.56
Total Liabilities
944.1
839.46
761.94
677.13
Fixed Assets
255.15
275.49
277.94
273.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
484.44
429.86
413.58
312.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.72
10.6
9.75
10.13
Networking Capital
146.04
95.36
29.37
49.36
Inventories
117.8
107.91
100.63
106.93
Inventory Days
43.01
51.06
Sundry Debtors
155.16
149.24
67.57
81.81
Debtor Days
28.88
39.07
Other Current Assets
107.99
100.14
75.04
78.4
Sundry Creditors
-98.91
-130.71
-82.17
-83.14
Creditor Days
35.12
39.7
Other Current Liabilities
-136
-131.21
-131.7
-134.64
Cash
46.73
28.14
31.29
31.93
Total Assets
944.08
839.46
761.93
677.13
