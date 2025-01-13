iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Balance Sheet

4,799
(-1.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:29:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

915.43

815.81

740.9

658.93

Net Worth

924.07

824.45

749.54

667.57

Minority Interest

Debt

1.35

1.89

1.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

18.68

13.12

11.35

9.56

Total Liabilities

944.1

839.46

761.94

677.13

Fixed Assets

255.15

275.49

277.94

273.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

484.44

429.86

413.58

312.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.72

10.6

9.75

10.13

Networking Capital

146.04

95.36

29.37

49.36

Inventories

117.8

107.91

100.63

106.93

Inventory Days

43.01

51.06

Sundry Debtors

155.16

149.24

67.57

81.81

Debtor Days

28.88

39.07

Other Current Assets

107.99

100.14

75.04

78.4

Sundry Creditors

-98.91

-130.71

-82.17

-83.14

Creditor Days

35.12

39.7

Other Current Liabilities

-136

-131.21

-131.7

-134.64

Cash

46.73

28.14

31.29

31.93

Total Assets

944.08

839.46

761.93

677.13

VST Till. Tract. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.