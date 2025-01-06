iifl-logo-icon 1
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,903.3
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

VST Till. Tract. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

132.18

119.22

23.1

152.23

Depreciation

-25.04

-17.07

-16.34

-10.85

Tax paid

-32.87

-28.44

-5.09

-40.25

Working capital

-23.73

-75.62

-20.51

18.44

Other operating items

Operating

50.53

-1.92

-18.85

119.56

Capital expenditure

34.8

59.92

72.44

17.14

Free cash flow

85.33

57.99

53.58

136.7

Equity raised

1,300.52

1,136.42

1,137.99

1,010.32

Investing

101.33

155.79

-47.66

16.02

Financing

1.05

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

43.19

Net in cash

1,488.23

1,350.21

1,143.92

1,206.24

