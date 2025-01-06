VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
132.18
119.22
23.1
152.23
Depreciation
-25.04
-17.07
-16.34
-10.85
Tax paid
-32.87
-28.44
-5.09
-40.25
Working capital
-23.73
-75.62
-20.51
18.44
Other operating items
Operating
50.53
-1.92
-18.85
119.56
Capital expenditure
34.8
59.92
72.44
17.14
Free cash flow
85.33
57.99
53.58
136.7
Equity raised
1,300.52
1,136.42
1,137.99
1,010.32
Investing
101.33
155.79
-47.66
16.02
Financing
1.05
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
43.19
Net in cash
1,488.23
1,350.21
1,143.92
1,206.24
