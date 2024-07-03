VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Summary

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VTTL) was incorporated on December 18, 1967 in Bangalore. It was promoted by the VST Group of Companies, a well known business house in South India, in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The Company was incorporated for the purpose ofmanufacture and to deal with Tractors, Tillers, Diesel Engines, Harvesters,Reapers, Binders, Transplanters/ planters, Trench Cutters, Front end Loaders and all kinds of allied agricultural, plantation and horticultural machinery including attachments, components, accessories, spares & implements, and other equipment required for the satisfactory functioning of the agricultural equipment.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines spares, lubes, precision, and is the largest producer of power tillers in India. The Companys manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. With continuous focus on product development and increasing market share in domestic market, the Company is now increasing its foothold in international markets for its compact tractors, and is already present in more than 30 countries. The plant went into production in the year 1970. In 1984, an additional technical and financial collaboration with Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Company Ltd, Japan for the manufacture of 18.5 HP, 4 wheel drive Tractor was entered into. The company came out with a rights issue in 1994 of equity shares and convertible debentures in 1995 to finance its expansion. The company proposes to introduce rice transplanters in the market. The first batch has been imported for test marketing in selected areas. This novel device mechanises the highly labour-intensive and seasonal operations of paddy transplantation. To retain market leadership, it has decided to import higher horse power and technologically advanced power tillers and introduce the same in selective markets. The company has recently ventured to introduce Combine Harvestors at an affordable price to the agricultural sector.VST Tillers is the first company to introduce higher horsepower direct injection technology in India. Through in-house research, the company has completed the certification of 12/13 HP direct injection for VST 130D1 power tiller and introduced 19 HP engine for the Arai, Pune and TUV Germany approved export model MT-180D tractor. To meet challenges of the changing market scenario, VST Tillers set up a export oriented unit, in joint venture with Kinsho Mataichi, Japan, under the name of VST Precision Components.During 2000 the company has taken pioneering efforts in introducing Paddy Transplanter in Indian Agriculture and it has been tested by Several States and the company is also promoting this product to increase the yield and productivity of paddy.In 2002-03 VST Precision Components Ltd was amalgamated with the company following the approval from shareholders of both the companies. To benefit the logistical advantages the company had set up a Power Tiller assembly Plant a Hosur in 2003.During the year 2016-17, the Company launched the 27 HP Viraat Tractor model to the market and the upgraded version VST SHAKTIVIRAAT PLUS in April 2017. During the year 2018-19, company launched three higher HP Tractor Models i.e. 45 & 50 HP Viraaj and 47HP VST Shakti Branson.During the year 2021-22, Company introduced new products in power weeder, brush cutter segment etc., widening its product range. It added 104 new dealers to expand its distribution network in FY 2021-22. It also launched new products including NGT 918, 922, 927, 929 EGT, and VST 932 during the year.In 2022-23, Company launched a 9 HP power tiller with an electric start. It partnered with Zimeno Inc., a manufacturer of electric, driver optional Tractors in, the USA. It also launched new lineup of tractors with 28HP, 30HP, 45HP, and 49HP during the year.In 2023-24, Company launched Series 9 in the 4WD Compact Tractor division in 2024. The JV Company named VST Zetor Private Limited, was incorporated in September, 2023 with a share capital of Rs 19 Crores, with VST holding 51% and Zetors parent Company, HTC Investments, holding 49%. New product launched were Power Tiller: 165 DI ES; Power Weeder: FT80, FT 55 GE, FT 20; Tractors: 918, 922, 927, 929, 932 and 939: seeding of 2WD variants- 932,939 and VST Zetor Premium HHP Tractors: Extensive testing across India and Czech Republic.